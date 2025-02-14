ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Has Set Highest Support Price For Wheat, Maize Under Natural Farming In India: CM Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Himachal government to promote sustainable and farmer-friendly policies has set the highest support price for wheat and maize.

Himachal Has Set Highest Support Price For Wheat, Maize Under Natural Farming In India: CM Sukhu
File photo of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the Himachal government in an effort to promote sustainable and farmer friendly policies has taken a pioneering step by setting the highest support price for wheat and maize under natural farming in India.

A milestone has been achieved by purchasing wheat at Rs 40 per kg and maize at Rs 30 per kg from farmers engaged in natural farming, Sukhu said.

So far, 398 metric tonnes of naturally grown maize have been procured from 1,508 farmers, and Rs 1.19 crore has been directly transferred to their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT), according to a statement issued here.

He further stated that to promote natural produce, the state government has launched Him Bhog-Him Makki Atta in the market and assured farmers a stable income by committing to purchase up to 20 quintals of maize per family growing produce through natural farming.

TAGGED:

