Himachal Govt Notifies Revised Pay Scales For About 14,000 Employees

Shimla: About 14,000 Himachal government employees serving in 89 categories will be affected by the HP Civil Services (Revised Pay) Second Amendment Rules 2025, notified by the government on Saturday.

The amendment provides for omitting section 7A of the rules inserted on January 3, 2022, affecting about 14,000 employees, who would suffer a loss of between Rs 5,000 and 15,000 per month after re-fixation of the revised pay scale, with effect from January 1, 2016, Federation of Secretarial Employees Union Sanjeev Sharma said on Sunday.

"We discussed the issue in detail with other employees' outfits and decided to meet the chief minister, chief secretary and Principal Secretary (Finance) on Monday and plead for withdrawing the notification regarding the amended Rules," he added.

He said that the decision would impact the employees in the lower and middle sections.