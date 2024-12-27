ETV Bharat / state

Manmohan Singh's Death: 2-Day Holiday, Partial Postponement Of Winter Carnival In Himachal Pradesh

These two days will be treated as paid holidays for all daily wages employees of the state government.

In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file image, former prime minister Manmohan Singh visits the photo exhibition '200 & One' by Photojournalist Praveen Jain, in New Delhi.
In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file image, former prime minister Manmohan Singh visits the photo exhibition '200 & One' by Photojournalist Praveen Jain, in New Delhi. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 45 minutes ago

Shimla: Following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, all government facilities in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for two days -- Friday and Saturday -- to mourn the passing away of the leader.

According to a state government official notification, all government departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions will remain closed on December 27 and 28 as a mark of respect to the departed leader. These two days will be treated as paid holidays for all daily wages employees of the state government, it said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Shimla has decided to partially postpone the Winter Carnival scheduled to be held from December 27 to January 1. As per a notification issued by the civic body, all cultural activities scheduled during the carnival period stand postponed, while all the other scheduled programmes will be conducted by January 2.

However, all the stalls that have been put up on the Ridge will remain operational during this period, it said. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92. The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.

Shimla: Following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, all government facilities in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for two days -- Friday and Saturday -- to mourn the passing away of the leader.

According to a state government official notification, all government departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions will remain closed on December 27 and 28 as a mark of respect to the departed leader. These two days will be treated as paid holidays for all daily wages employees of the state government, it said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Shimla has decided to partially postpone the Winter Carnival scheduled to be held from December 27 to January 1. As per a notification issued by the civic body, all cultural activities scheduled during the carnival period stand postponed, while all the other scheduled programmes will be conducted by January 2.

However, all the stalls that have been put up on the Ridge will remain operational during this period, it said. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92. The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.

Last Updated : 45 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOV DECLARED HOLIDAY TOMORROWMANMOHAN SINGH DEATHMANMOHAN SINGH DEATH SCHOOL HOLIDAYSCHOOL HOLIDAYMANMOHAN SINGH HOLIDAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.