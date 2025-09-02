Himachal Floods Death Toll 326, Disaster Loss Crosses Rs 3,000 crore

ETV Bharat / state

Shimla: The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 326 lives so far, including 171 deaths in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other calamities, and 155 deaths in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rohit Thakur said the state continues to reel under the impact of the ongoing disaster triggered by relentless monsoon rains, with damages exceeding Rs 3,000 crore'

From June 20 to September 1, the state has recorded massive losses: 3,15,804.98 lakh rupees (₹3,158 crore) in damages to public and private property, crops, infrastructure, and livestock. The toll also includes 385 people injured, 1,304 houses fully damaged, and 41 shops/factories destroyed. A total of 27,653 poultry birds and 1,898 other animals have died.

Mandi district reported the highest human toll in rain-related incidents (29 deaths), followed by Kangra (30), Chamba (14), Kullu (15), and Shimla (17). Road accidents have been most fatal in Chamba and Mandi (22 each), Kangra (19), Kinnaur (14), and Shimla (16).