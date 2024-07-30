Himachal Constable Suspended After 'Objectionable' Video With Foreigner In Police Uniform Goes Viral

Nahan (Himachal Pradesh): A Himachal Pradesh Police constable was suspended after his objectionable live conversation with a foreigner while in uniform went viral on social media.
In the viral video clip, the constable in uniform was seen making inappropriate gestures at the woman. Soon after the video clip went viral, Sirmaur district SSP Raman Kumar Meena initiated departmental action against the concerned constable and termed his act as sheer indiscipline. Thereafter, the constable was suspended.
"Making objectionable gestures in uniform tarnishes the image of police force. This is a serious case. The constable was suspended immediately after the video clip went viral," Meena said.
Notably, sometime ago, a video of head constable of Sirmaur Police, Jasvir Saini, had also gone viral on social media, in which he was seen making serious allegations against top officials. The incident had sparked a huge uproar and the head constable was suspended while an SIT is investigating the case. At that time, many questions were raised against Sirmaur Police.
Now with the video clip of another constable in uniform making objectionable gestures while conversing with a foreign woman has once again brought Sirmaur Police to the forefront for wrong reasons.
It may also be mentioned here that the Himachal Pradesh DGP had issued a circular in May directing cops to abstain from uploading videos, photographs and reels unrelated to police duties on social media while in uniform.
