Himachal CM's Wife and Congress Candidate Kamlesh Thakur Sweeps Dehra By-Election In Political Debut

Dehra (Himachal Pradesh): In a significant political development in Himachal Pradesh, Wife of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur secured a resounding victory in the by-election for the Dehra assembly seat, defeating BJP's Hoshyar Singh by a margin of 9,399 votes. The by-elections, held on July 10 garnered widespread attention as Thakur contested for the first time.

The electoral contest unfolded with Thakur initially trailing behind Singh in the early rounds of counting. However, as the rounds progressed, Thakur steadily expanded her lead, ultimately clinching victory after a closely watched tally that extended ten rounds.

Thakur's triumph marks a historic win for the Congress party in Dehra, a seat previously held by BJP for two terms, and twice by independent MLA Hoshyar Singh. In the 2017 elections, Congress had failed to secure even enough votes to retain their deposit.

Born on April 2, 1970, in Nalasuha village in district Kangra, Kamlesh Thakur pursued her education in Political Science and PGDCA from Government College Chandigarh. Married to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu since 1989, Thakur has been actively involved with the Congress party for over two decades before contesting her first election in this by-poll.