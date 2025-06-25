ETV Bharat / state

Himachal CM Sukhu Flags Off 12 E-Scooters To Reach Out To HIV, STI, TB And Hepatitis Patients

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday flagged off 12 e-scooters from his official residence Oak Over here to deliver doorstep medical services to patients suffering from HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), tuberculosis (TB) and hepatitis. The sevices include delivery of medicines, screening and counselling services.

These e-scooters have been provided to the Health Department through the State AIDS Control Society (SACS) and would be deployed across eight districts of the state. "This is the first time such a dedicated and humanitarian outreach model was being implemented in the state to ensure that no individual was deprived of essential treatment.

This initiative would ensure the continuity of medication and significantly contribute to achieving viral load suppression (reduction of HIV in the blood to a very low level) among patients, thereby enabling them to live healthier and longer lives," said the chief minister.