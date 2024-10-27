Himachal CM Sukhu Bats For Holistic Development Of Students

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is making continuous changes in the education system to ensure holistic development of the students at all levels, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

Addressing the students and the faculty during the annual function of Pinegrove School at Dharampur in Solan district, Sukhu said the education budget of the state has been hiked by 17 per cent in the 2024-25 financial year as compared to the previous fiscal.

"Our government is making concerted efforts to make the students well-educated and sensitive. To make the students sensitive towards the environment and water conservation, it has been decided to install rain water harvesting systems and grid-connected 'rooftop plants' in the day-boarding schools," the chief minister said.

He also said the state government has launched the ambitious Dr Y S Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana with an outlay of Rs 200 crore to provide better education to the meritorious students from the poorer sections of the society. "The scheme will benefit the eligible students willing to pursue professional courses abroad," Sukhu said.

Also, courses in artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning and drone training are being introduced in the technical institutions with an aim to provide better employment opportunities to the youth keeping in mind the future demands.

Sukhu also said that job fairs and campus interviews are being prioritised in all the educational institutions so that the youth can get employed as per their abilities. Earlier, the chief minister took a tour of an art, handloom and photography exhibition put up by the students of Pinegrove School and appreciated their efforts.