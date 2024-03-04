Himachal CM Announces Rs 1,500 Monthly Aid to Women in 18-59 Age Group

Shimla : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has announced to fulfill another guarantee given during the 2022 assembly elections, Congress had promised to give Rs 1,500 to every woman between 18 years to 59 years in the state and had also included this promise in the manifesto. On Monday, CM Sukhwinder Sukhu announced the implementation of this scheme from the coming financial year.

CM Sukhu told a press conference that this scheme will be called the Indira Gandhi Pyari Brahmin Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under which every woman above 18 years of age in the state will be given Rs 1,500 monthly. The Chief Minister said that about 5 lakh women across the state will benefit from this scheme. Besides, this will put an annual burden of Rs 800 crore on the government treasury.

As per the scheme, there is a provision of pension for every woman above 18 years of age in the state. Actually, women between 18 to 59 years will get Rs 1500 every month under the new scheme. Whereas on completing 60 years, the same women will be entitled for social security pension.

According to the Chief Minister, this scheme has already been implemented in Lahaul Spiti district and now it will be implemented in the entire state. Under this, there are 2.45 lakh women who get pension in different social security schemes and they get monthly pensions of Rs 1,100 or 1,150. These women will now get Rs 1,500 as pension.

The Congress government in Himachal was formed in December 2022. CM Sukhu said, "It has been almost a year since our government was formed and we have completed our 5th guarantee. The state which has a debt of Rs 75,000 crores and a liability of Rs 10,000 crores related to the salaries of employees and officers. There is shortage of money even for daily expenses. Our government has overcome every difficulty to go ahead with its policies."

CM Sukhwinder Sukhu said that his government first fulfilled the promise of Old Pension Scheme, which has provided social security cover to 1.36 lakh government employees. "After this, the promise of opening 4 English medium schools in every assembly has been fulfilled. From the upcoming session, English medium education will start from class 1 in every school. Fulfilling the promises made to the youth of Himachal through start up scheme and to the cattle rearers, a historic increase in milk prices has been announced. Himachal is the first state in the country to implement MSP on cow and buffalo milk," he said.

It is noteworthy that in the year 2023, Himachal Pradesh witnessed the worst disaster of the monsoon season. Thousands of houses were completely damaged while more than 500 people lost their lives. Chief Minister Sukhu said that the Himachal government stood firm even during that disaster and took many effective steps to rescue the people.

“We had not imagined that such a huge disaster in history would be seen in our lifetime. About 4,000 houses were completely destroyed and 13,000 houses were partially destroyed. People had built these houses by putting together every penny, seeing their need, the government took stock of the damage and changed the rules to help these families during the disaster," he said.