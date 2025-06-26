Himachal Cloudburst: 6 Workers Swept Away In Flash Floods Still Missing; Rescue On

Shimla: Six workers, engaged at the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh, are missing in flash floods triggered by cloudbursts while the bodies of two other workers were found by rescuers at Manuni Khad area of the state, officials said.

They were swept away after a surge in water level in the Khaniyara Manuni Khad. According to officials, the project work had been suspended due to rain. The workers were resting in the temporary shelters near the site when floodwaters from Manuni Khad and nearby drains diverted towards the labour colony, sweeping the workers away.

On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa said, "The bodies of two the workers swept away in Manuni Khad have been recovered while six workers are still missing." Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration, gram panchayat, and the revenue department have mounted the search operation. Some local workers associated with the project have been reported safe, the officials said.

"Rescue teams are also searching for a man who was seen running towards the forest in an attempt to save his life," Bairwa added. According to officials, the project work had been suspended due to rain, and the workers were resting in the temporary shelters near the site when floodwaters from Manuni Khad and nearby drains diverted towards the labour colony, sweeping the workers away.

Earlier, a social media post from Dharamsala's MLA Sudhir Sharma said that about 20 workers were swept away in the incident. The DC, however, refuted the media figure which said 15 workers were feared swept away by flash floods. DC Kangra has termed the figures presented in the media regarding the people swept away in the flood as "totally wrong."

Flash floods wreak havoc in Kullu, Kangra

Flash floods caused extensive damage in several parts of Kangra and Kullu district, flattening many houses, a school building, shops, connecting roads and small bridges, officials said. Bairwa said out of the six missing people, two are from Uttar Pradesh, three are from Nurpur and one person is from Chamba. The rescue operation is going on since 6 am on Thursday. At the same time, for safety reasons, the rest of the people working on the power project have been shifted to a safe place.

"The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work with full vigilance and coordination. The search operation has been further intensified to find the missing persons," the DC added.