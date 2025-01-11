ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Bizman Gets Death Threat From Punjab Gangster, Police Launch Probe

Police have registered a suo motu case following arrest of a shooter who was tasked to kill a businessman from Una, Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Businessman Gets Death Threat From Punjab Gangster
Himachal Bizman Gets Death Threat From Punjab Gangster (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 5:11 PM IST

Una: Criminal gangs are increasingly targeting hotel owners, businessmen and industrialists in Himachal Pradesh's Una, with threats of ransom. One such recent incident has forced Police to take suo motu cognisance and expedite investigation to curb the growing menace of this organised crime.

Allegedly, Ravi Balachauriya, a gangster from Punjab, demanded ransom from a businessman in Una and threatened him of serious consequences if he doesn't pay the amount. The latter however didn't take him seriously. Meanwhile, Punjab Police nabbed a shooter from Hoshiarpur on Jalandhar-Pathankot Road after he was found carrying a pistol and two cartridges. The shooter, identified as Mani, revealed during interrogation that he works for Ravi Balachauriya and that he was tasked by Balachauriya to kill the Una businessman.

On the basis of his statements, Una Police took suo motu cognisance and registered a case against gangster Ravi Balachauriya and his associates. Una SP Rakesh Singh stated, “That the gangsters had planned to kill the businessman, was revealed by Jalandhar Police. We have registered a case. District police is in constant touch with Punjab Police for further investigation.”

A probe is underway to identify the businessman targeted by the gangsters. "First we have to ascertain from which businessman the ransom was demanded. Police will also investigate if there is any link between this fresh case and previous ransom cases," said the SP.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted searches at several locations in Punjab and Haryana as part of its investigation into suspected gangster-terror nexus in the region. Raids were launched following directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to zero in on individuals and networks facilitating criminal activities linked to terrorist organisations.

