Belgian Paraglider Killed In Himachal Pradesh After Mid-Air Collision With Fellow Competitor

Shimla: A Belgian paraglider killed after colliding mid-air with another paraglider in Himachal's Kangra district, five days ahead of the Paragliding World Cup 2024 set to take place in Bir-Billing, police said on Wednesday.

Feyarets, a free-flying paraglider in his mid-sixties, had come to Bir-Billing for practice, ahead of the World Cup. Although both paragliders took off separately, they collided mid-air on Tuesday. Feyarets crashed into the forest, while the other paraglider got entangled in trees and suffered injuries. He was later rescued.

Police said that Feyaret's body is yet to be recovered from the forest. This incident follows another fatality on October 23, 2023, when Polish paraglider Andrez died during a solo flight from Bir-Billing.