ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Becomes First State To Launch Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication For Ration Distribution

This new facility uses a mobile camera via an app installed on the fair price shop owner's smartphone, enabling direct facial authentication of beneficiaries.

Himachal Becomes First State To Launch Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication For Ration Distribution
A file photo of Gokul Butail Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 5, 2025 at 6:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to introduce Aadhaar-based face authentication (FaceAuth) for the distribution of ration to eligible beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS), officials said on Saturday. Until now, authentication was carried out using either OTP-based or biometric methods. However, frequent challenges such as SMS delivery failures and biometric mismatches at the UIDAI end were causing inconvenience to the beneficiaries, Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, said in a statement.

With the launch of the FaceAuth mechanism, the process has now been streamlined and made more accessible, Butail noted, adding that, unlike traditional methods, this new facility uses a mobile camera via an app installed on the fair price shop (FPS) owner's smartphone, enabling direct facial authentication of beneficiaries.

"In a significant technological advancement, the department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DDTG), Himachal Pradesh, has introduced Aadhaar-based face authentication (FaceAuth) for the distribution of ration to eligible beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS)," Butail said.

He emphasised that this pioneering initiative underscores the state's commitment to leveraging digital technology for enhancing public service delivery and promoting inclusive access to essential services. The new system is expected to improve the authentication success rate and reduce verification time, ensuring a faster and more efficient ration distribution process, the statement added.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to introduce Aadhaar-based face authentication (FaceAuth) for the distribution of ration to eligible beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS), officials said on Saturday. Until now, authentication was carried out using either OTP-based or biometric methods. However, frequent challenges such as SMS delivery failures and biometric mismatches at the UIDAI end were causing inconvenience to the beneficiaries, Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, said in a statement.

With the launch of the FaceAuth mechanism, the process has now been streamlined and made more accessible, Butail noted, adding that, unlike traditional methods, this new facility uses a mobile camera via an app installed on the fair price shop (FPS) owner's smartphone, enabling direct facial authentication of beneficiaries.

"In a significant technological advancement, the department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DDTG), Himachal Pradesh, has introduced Aadhaar-based face authentication (FaceAuth) for the distribution of ration to eligible beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS)," Butail said.

He emphasised that this pioneering initiative underscores the state's commitment to leveraging digital technology for enhancing public service delivery and promoting inclusive access to essential services. The new system is expected to improve the authentication success rate and reduce verification time, ensuring a faster and more efficient ration distribution process, the statement added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL PRADESHFIRST STATE TO LAUNCHAADHAAR BASED FACE AUTHENTICATIONRATION DISTRIBUTION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.