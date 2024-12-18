Himachal: 20-Year-Old Dies In Kangra After Critically Injured In Mobile Phone Explosion

Chamba: A 20-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a mobile explosion in this district of Himachal Pradesh succumbed at Tanda Medical College in Kangra, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place last Monday (December 9) in Dalhousie, is the first such reported case in the state. Police said they had conducted the postmortem of the deceased and handed over the body to the family for last rites.

The victim, Kiran Devi, a resident of Bichuni village in the Salooni region of the state, was using her phone while it was charging when it exploded with a loud bang.

“Kiran’s clothes caught fire immediately after the explosion. The family somehow extinguished the fire after lots of efforts but her body was badly burnt by then,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saluni Ranjan Sharma.

The family took her to the Primary Health Centre in Salooni where she received the primary treatment before transported before being transported to Tanda Medical College, Kangra, where she succumbed on Sunday (December 15), nearly seven days after the explosion.

“A police team from Chamba reached Tanda Medical College after hearing about his death and after completing other formalities including postmortem, the body was handed over to the family,” Sharma said.