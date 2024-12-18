ETV Bharat / state

Himachal: 20-Year-Old Dies In Kangra After Critically Injured In Mobile Phone Explosion

The victim, Kiran Devi, was using her phone while it was charging when it exploded with a loud bang.

20-Year-Old Dies In Himachal Pradesh After Mobile Phone Explodes
Representational Image (File Photo ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Chamba: A 20-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a mobile explosion in this district of Himachal Pradesh succumbed at Tanda Medical College in Kangra, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place last Monday (December 9) in Dalhousie, is the first such reported case in the state. Police said they had conducted the postmortem of the deceased and handed over the body to the family for last rites.

The victim, Kiran Devi, a resident of Bichuni village in the Salooni region of the state, was using her phone while it was charging when it exploded with a loud bang.

“Kiran’s clothes caught fire immediately after the explosion. The family somehow extinguished the fire after lots of efforts but her body was badly burnt by then,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saluni Ranjan Sharma.

The family took her to the Primary Health Centre in Salooni where she received the primary treatment before transported before being transported to Tanda Medical College, Kangra, where she succumbed on Sunday (December 15), nearly seven days after the explosion.

“A police team from Chamba reached Tanda Medical College after hearing about his death and after completing other formalities including postmortem, the body was handed over to the family,” Sharma said.

Chamba: A 20-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a mobile explosion in this district of Himachal Pradesh succumbed at Tanda Medical College in Kangra, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place last Monday (December 9) in Dalhousie, is the first such reported case in the state. Police said they had conducted the postmortem of the deceased and handed over the body to the family for last rites.

The victim, Kiran Devi, a resident of Bichuni village in the Salooni region of the state, was using her phone while it was charging when it exploded with a loud bang.

“Kiran’s clothes caught fire immediately after the explosion. The family somehow extinguished the fire after lots of efforts but her body was badly burnt by then,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saluni Ranjan Sharma.

The family took her to the Primary Health Centre in Salooni where she received the primary treatment before transported before being transported to Tanda Medical College, Kangra, where she succumbed on Sunday (December 15), nearly seven days after the explosion.

“A police team from Chamba reached Tanda Medical College after hearing about his death and after completing other formalities including postmortem, the body was handed over to the family,” Sharma said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHAMBA GIRL DIED IN MOBILE BLASTHIMACHAL MOBILE BLAST CASE20 YEAR GIRL DIED IN MOBILE BLASTTANDA MEDICAL HOSPITAL KANGRADEATH AFTER MOBILE PHONE EXPLOSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.