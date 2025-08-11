ETV Bharat / state

Hiked Milk Price For Cattle Rearers Approved At Sabar Dairy's General Meeting

Sabarkantha: A revised annual milk procurement rate for dairy farmers was approved at the 61st general meeting of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Monday, officials said. Also, resolutions were passed to revise the milk price every year before June 15 and to include the milk union president and secretary in the general meeting, they added.

It has been decided that the annual milk procurement rate for dairy farmers will be Rs 995 per kg of fat, which is an increase of Rs 5 announced earlier. The decision will benefit around 3.50 lakh cattle rearers of Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts.

Officials said problems faced by dairy farmers were also discussed at the general meeting. It has been decided that farmers will get the hiked rate of milk procurement before June 15 every year and in order to get their voice heard, the general meeting will have representation from the milk union. All decisions were unanimously passed, an official said.