Hiked Milk Price For Cattle Rearers Approved At Sabar Dairy's General Meeting

Sabarkantha: A revised annual milk procurement rate for dairy farmers was approved at the 61st general meeting of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Monday, officials said. Also, resolutions were passed to revise the milk price every year before June 15 and to include the milk union president and secretary in the general meeting, they added.
It has been decided that the annual milk procurement rate for dairy farmers will be Rs 995 per kg of fat, which is an increase of Rs 5 announced earlier. The decision will benefit around 3.50 lakh cattle rearers of Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts.
Officials said problems faced by dairy farmers were also discussed at the general meeting. It has been decided that farmers will get the hiked rate of milk procurement before June 15 every year and in order to get their voice heard, the general meeting will have representation from the milk union. All decisions were unanimously passed, an official said.
This comes in the wake of widespread protests, milk-supply boycotts and clashes with police over demands of higher milk prices. Protesting against Sabar Dairy's refusal to increase procurement prices, cattle farmers had poured milk on roads. They had also clashed with police resulting in arrests.
On July 14, cattle rearers had staged a sit-in-demonstration outside Sabar Dairy demanding procurement rate hike. However, the protest turned violent and to disperse the crowd, police had fired tear gas shells. Nearly 46 people were detained while a complaint was lodged against 74 others.
