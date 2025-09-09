Made in Heaven, Spoiled by Highway Blockade: Kashmir Marriage Season Faces Disruption Over Mutton Shortage
Marriages are made in heaven, but are decided by highways amid peak marriage season in Kashmir.
September 9, 2025
September 9, 2025
Srinagar: In Kashmir, marriages are steeped in rituals and traditions, with multi-cuisine wazwaan being the social custom. But the widespread scarcity of mutton is acting as a disruptor for the milestone celebrations, as dozens of marriages are being cancelled.
Scores of families are caught in an unusual dilemma as they have the bride, the groom and the guests. But they don’t have the mutton supply following the blockade of the strategic National Highway 44 (Srinagar-Jammu) for a week by flash floods and landslides, leading to cancellations of weddings.
The 250-kilometre highway navigating through treacherous mountains and tunnels is the strategic road connecting the Valley with the rest of the world. But since the natural calamity hit Jammu and Kashmir in late August, hundreds of goods-laden trucks, including livestock, have been stranded on the highway.
“We had booked mutton (five quintals) in advance with the dealer and paid a token amount in May. Invitation cards were distributed to far-off places last month, and all things were in place. But the dealer could not provide mutton due to highway closure,” said Farooq Ahmad in Srinagar, whose daughter’s wedding was scheduled on September 7.
He, alongside dozens of such families, cancelled or postponed their marriage functions after the supplies from outside were hit in the region. The landlocked Valley receives 50 livestock truckloads (500 sheep) each day from outside states like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.
Khazir Mohammad Regoo, who is chairman of the mutton dealers’ association in Jammu and Kashmir, said that they are ‘helpless’ as over 100 livestock trucks are stuck in transit for a week now.
About 300 sheep were brought to the Valley by trekking for over 20 kilometres through mud and mountains on the highway a day ago, he said. But that, according to him, was distributed in small quantities among a few families.
“They just took a few sheep to solemnise the nikkah but cancelled the functions to serve Wazwan,” Regoo told ETV Bharat. “We requested families who had booked mutton to undertake weddings with austerity. Even though many are accepting our requests but over 210 families cancelled their weddings. They could not manage to do weddings without serving Wazwan.”
For serving Wazwan, the mouth-watering dozen or more dishes prepared on mutton for a wedding, families book mutton supplies with dealers months in advance due to huge demand. The quantity of mutton is subservient to the list of guests, with a minimum of two quintal mutton servings.
Regoo said that of the annual Rs 4,000 crore on 60,000 tonnes of mutton consumption in the region, weddings consume over 1500 crores worth of mutton.
For Ishtiyaq Ahmad in Downtown, whose brother married this week in Srinagar, it was a rare opportunity to make savings. A daily wager, he said, they had booked 2.5 quintals for the entire function, costing nearly two lakh.
“But we cancelled the function and invited only a few close relatives. This saved us from burdening ourselves with debt, as one can’t escape without serving wazwaandue to social custom,” Ahmad added.
But these cancellations have hit allied sectors, including chefs and wedding planners.
Mohammad Shareef Khan, who hails from a prominent chef family in Srinagar’s downtown, said the lack of mutton has impacted their orders and earnings.
For each quintal of mutton, according to him, a chef charges anything ranging from 15000-25000 or more.
Khan said that the crisis could have been prevented if the Valley were self-reliant in mutton production, and it would not have affected the earnings of a large number of families due to wedding cancellations.
A wedding planner said they are struggling with rescheduling cancelled weddings as there are no blank days with them till next month.
“But the families who cancelled their marriages wanted marriages to function before October due to the cold in November. We request them to postpone for next year, but they are not yielding so far,” he added.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Javid Tenga said the Valley is facing a shortage of food due to the long closure of the highway.
"The crisis will deepen if alternate roads like the Mughal Road (connecting Kashmir via Rajouri-Poonch) are not restored on priority for allowing supplies. Marriage cancellations have affected all sectors as a large number of people are dependent on it," he said while pressing for the restoration of the highway.
