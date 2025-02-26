ETV Bharat / state

Highway Connecting All Districts of Arunachal To Be Completed Soon: Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju said that the Trans-Arunachal Highway, which will connect all 26 district headquarters of the state, is nearing completion.

Highway Connecting All Districts of Arunachal To Be Completed Soon: Rijiju
File photo of Kiren Rijiju (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 4:27 PM IST

Itanagar: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the Trans-Arunachal Highway, which will connect all 26 district headquarters of the state, is nearing completion. The Union parliamentary affairs and minority affairs minister was addressing a programme on the occasion of Nyokum Yullo, a festival of the Nyishi tribe, at Boasimla in Kamle district. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the event.

“The Trans-Arunachal Highway, which is nearing completion, will seamlessly connect all district headquarters of the state, enhancing accessibility and boosting development,” Rijiju said. Underscoring the Centre’s commitment to Arunachal Pradesh, the minister said that the government has sanctioned the Rs 42,000 crore Frontier Highway project, a landmark initiative and the first of its kind in India at such a large scale.

Rijiju last week said that the Arunachal Frontier Highway, which will connect 12 districts along the India-China boundary, will be a “game changer” for the border areas of the northeastern state. He credited this ambitious project to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rijiju said that history will remember the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Boasimla, a small town situated along the national highway.

“The arrival of the second citizen of the country in Boasimla is a moment of immense pride for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. It is an honour to have the Vice President among us as we celebrate Nyokum Yullo,” he said.

The minister added that the Centre’s continued focus on the state would foster connectivity, progress, and cultural recognition on a national stage.

Itanagar: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the Trans-Arunachal Highway, which will connect all 26 district headquarters of the state, is nearing completion. The Union parliamentary affairs and minority affairs minister was addressing a programme on the occasion of Nyokum Yullo, a festival of the Nyishi tribe, at Boasimla in Kamle district. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the event.

“The Trans-Arunachal Highway, which is nearing completion, will seamlessly connect all district headquarters of the state, enhancing accessibility and boosting development,” Rijiju said. Underscoring the Centre’s commitment to Arunachal Pradesh, the minister said that the government has sanctioned the Rs 42,000 crore Frontier Highway project, a landmark initiative and the first of its kind in India at such a large scale.

Rijiju last week said that the Arunachal Frontier Highway, which will connect 12 districts along the India-China boundary, will be a “game changer” for the border areas of the northeastern state. He credited this ambitious project to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rijiju said that history will remember the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Boasimla, a small town situated along the national highway.

“The arrival of the second citizen of the country in Boasimla is a moment of immense pride for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. It is an honour to have the Vice President among us as we celebrate Nyokum Yullo,” he said.

The minister added that the Centre’s continued focus on the state would foster connectivity, progress, and cultural recognition on a national stage.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRANS ARUNACHAL HIGHWAYKIREN RIJIJU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.