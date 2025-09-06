High-Tech Kitchen Inaugurated At Ranchi's RIMS For Patient Care

ETV Bharat / state

According to Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Public Relations Officer, RIMS, Ranchi:"First, they take note of the doctor's instructions. Based on those instructions, a diet chart is prepared and handed over to the kitchen staff. Then, the kitchen staff shares it with their team, and accordingly, the entire diet is provided as per the chart."

At RIMS, the 2,200-bed government hospital, patients are served healthy meals every day. The state government bears the entire expense of 129 per patient per day.

Ranchi: Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, or RIMS, the state’s largest government hospital, is ensuring patients get not just treatment but also nutritious food.

The RIMS kitchen serves around 1,500 to 1,600 patients daily with five meals, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and two snacks. All meals are prepared based on dietitian's recommendations.

“We follow the 7-day menu plan, and we also strictly adhere to the instructions given by the dietician. After every service and at the end of each shift, we brief our staff, reminding them to wash their hands properly, maintain hand hygiene, and ensure they are wearing clean and proper uniforms every day,” said Faisal Alam Khan, Kitchen Manager.

The kitchen prepares diets according to each patient’s needs. Under the supervision of 10 supervisors, the entire process from meal preparation to delivery at the patient’s bedside is closely monitored. "Meals are provided in the morning, afternoon, and evening, along with snacks like tea, milk, and other items, and the food is simple and appropriate as per the patient's requirements," said Pradhan Devgam,a beneficiary.

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government is not only focused on quality healthcare but is also committed to providing nutritious meals. The RIMS kitchen stands as a strong testament to this thoughtful approach. RIMS is setting an example in holistic patient care in Jharkhand. (With inputs from PTI).