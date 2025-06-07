Highly Educated Young Sevayats Lead the Way In Jagannath Rath Construction

Bhubaneswar: As preparations for Puri Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra gather pace, the chariot construction workshops in Puri are abuzz with activity. Among the many traditional craftsmen and sevayats involved, two young men stand out—not because of their family lineage alone, but because of their choice to carry it forward despite being highly educated and trained for other careers.

Yashwant Maharana (25) and Alok Bhoi (23) are two such young sevayats who have put devotion above ambition. Both hold academic degrees and are preparing for professional careers, but when the call of the Mahaprabhu’s service comes, they leave everything aside to take their place in the centuries-old tradition of Rath construction.

“No matter how educated we are, the Mahaprabhu’s service comes first,” says Yashwant Maharana, a blacksmith sevayat.

Yashwant completed his B.Com from SCS College in Puri and is now studying casting in Bhubaneswar. But as the chariot-making season begins, he returns to his traditional workshop, working alongside his father, Jagannath Maharana, in the blacksmith section. Yashwant has been learning ironwork since childhood and says he will always be part of the chariot construction, even if he lands a job elsewhere in the future.

Sevayat Yashwant Maharana (ETV Bharat)

“This is our identity,” he says. “I have learned everything from my father. Even if I become successful professionally, I’ll dedicate these two months every year to serve the Mahaprabhu.”

His father, Jagannath Maharana, is confident his son will continue the legacy. “He has grown up watching and learning. I couldn’t study much, but I ensured my son got a good education. Still, I know his heart lies in the Mahaprabhu’s service.”

On the other side of the workshop is Alok Bhoi, son of Ravi Bhoi, the Bhoi Sardar. Alok, who has completed his English Honours and is now preparing for a banking career, is this year’s main Bhoi for Subhadra’s chariot.

“Jobs and degrees are important, but they come after service,” says Alok. “I was born into this tradition, and I feel lucky to have the chance to serve the Mahaprabhu.”

Alok learned the craft from his father and elders since childhood. He says that no matter where his career takes him, he will return every year for Rath Yatra. “Serving the Mahaprabhu is not a burden. It is a blessing.”

Sevayat Alok Bhoi (ETV Bharat)

His father, Ravi Bhoi, expresses pride that his son is taking up the family’s role with both commitment and competence. “Our family has always served the Mahaprabhu as Bhoi Sardar. I ensured Alok was educated, but I also made sure he never forgot his roots. This year, he has taken on the lead role for Subhadra’s Rath. It’s a moment of pride for our family.”

Both Yashwant and Alok are living examples of how tradition and modern education can go hand in hand. In an age where migration and modern jobs often take people away from their heritage, these young men are staying rooted.

Their stories are not just about chariot-building—they reflect a deeper message of faith, continuity, and the unique bond between the Mahaprabhu and His sevaks. For them, Seva is not just a duty—it’s their identity.