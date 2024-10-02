Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): The island region of Rameswaram is considered one of the most important holy places in India. Said to be associated with the epic Ramayana, Rameswaram is intertwined with Rama, Sita, Hanuman and Lakshmana.

Therefore, devotees visiting this holy place once used to cross Pampan by boat from Mandapam and visit the important places like Ramanathaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi, Kothandaram Temple and Ramapadam (Rama's Foot).

Highlights Of New Pamban Railway Bridge In Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)

Rail journey in the middle of the sea: A railway bridge was built to connect Mandapam-Rameswaram 110 years ago during the British era. Rameswaram Island started to develop greatly due to the influx of tourists through the rail traffic through this bridge. After that a bridge was constructed at Pampan for road traffic and was opened in 1988.

A separate bridge was built for road transport but the experience of travelling by train in the middle of the sea is very exciting for tourists.

Problem due to the old bridge: The railway bridge over the centuries was facing various problems like frequent rusting and breakdown due to sea breeze and increasing maintenance costs. Apart from that, there were various disruptions like periodic repairs to the Searsher Span system, which was developed for shipping, and thus temporarily halting rail traffic. This two-kilometers long bridge had a permanent speed control device which allows trains to be moved at a distance of 10 km.

Considering all these, the Indian Railways decided to build a new railway bridge and permission was given to start the work for this in 2019. The Pampan New Bridge is estimated to cost Rs 550 crore when fully completed. The new Pampan bridge is about 2.08 km.

Deep in the sea, it has been developed with various modern facilities and works are almost completed and trials are currently underway. The loading and unloading of the vertical suspension bridge constructed for shipping in the centre of Pampan New Railway Bridge was carried out. The girders of this bridge are set to reach a height of 72.5 m. It is approximately the same height as a bridge constructed for road traffic. Through this, the shipping will be uninterrupted.

Railway officials have said that train services will start here in the next few weeks.

Highlights of New Pampan Bridge: