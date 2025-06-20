Rare Engineering Goof-Up: High Voltage Electric Pole Stands At Middle Of Newly Constructed Road In Satna

Satna: A strange and amazing engineering innovation has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district where a road has been built around an existing high voltage electric pole, sparking safety concerns for commuters.

During construction of a road from Gaushala Chowk to Chandni Talkies, an electric pole and transformer came along the route. However, instead of relocating it, the contractor went ahead with the construction leaving it in the middle of the road.

A photograph of this road has gone viral on social media with netizens mocking the engineering expertise. Locals are unable to decide as to whether it the municipal corporation or contractor or electricity department whose negligence led to the goof-up.

The process to lay sewer lines in Satna is being undertaken for the last eight years and work is still underway. This has led to potholed roads, leaving commuters inconvenienced. Subsequently, roads are being constructed by Satna Municipal Corporation. It was while constructing the stretch from Gaushala Chowk to Chandni Talkies, one of the busiest roads of the district, that the incident occurred.

Municipal Corporation mayor Yogesh Tamrakar said, "There are over 30-year-old electric poles in the city and the roads constructed are also being widened. So poles are coming in the middle of the roads. If we talk to the electricity department and ask them to relocate then it is not certain from where funds will come and how long it will take to complete work. Currently, talks are on with the electricity department to relocate the electric poles and transformers. Till the relocation happens, instructions have been given to put up barricades cautioning commuters."