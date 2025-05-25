ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead As Car Rams Into Container Truck On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Unnao: Three persons including a woman were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a container truck on Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

The UPDA rescue team, which arrived on the spot, sent all three bodies to the community health centre in an ambulance. A young woman was critically injured in the mishap. She was admitted to the medical college and hospital at Kannauj.

The accident occurred at around 2 pm on Sunday. Two male passengers, aged 55 and 50 years, a woman (40) and another young woman, all residents of Ghaziabad city, were enroute to Ghaziabad from Lucknow. The car which was speeding at 100 km per hour rammed into the container from the rear near Rasulpur Majhgawan village under Bangarmau Kotwali police station.

The accident was so severe that two-thirds of the car went under the container.