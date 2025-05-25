ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead As Car Rams Into Container Truck On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

A young woman was critically injured in the mishap and has been admitted to the medical college and hospital at Kannauj.

Three persons including a woman were killed after a speeding car rammed into a container truck on Lucknow-Agra Expressway.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 8:30 PM IST

Unnao: Three persons including a woman were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a container truck on Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

The UPDA rescue team, which arrived on the spot, sent all three bodies to the community health centre in an ambulance. A young woman was critically injured in the mishap. She was admitted to the medical college and hospital at Kannauj.

The accident occurred at around 2 pm on Sunday. Two male passengers, aged 55 and 50 years, a woman (40) and another young woman, all residents of Ghaziabad city, were enroute to Ghaziabad from Lucknow. The car which was speeding at 100 km per hour rammed into the container from the rear near Rasulpur Majhgawan village under Bangarmau Kotwali police station.

The accident was so severe that two-thirds of the car went under the container.

While the deceased have not yet been identified, the 26-year-old girl who sustained critical injuries in the mishap was identified from her Aadhaar card. She is Arushi Upadhyay (26), daughter of Ajit Kumar Upadhyay, resident of 103 Sector-23 Mohalla Sanjay Nagar, Ghaziabad city.

Circle Officer, Bangarmau Arvind Chaurasia said that three occupants of the car rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared them dead. Kotwali police, which reached the spot sent the bodies for postmortem. The deceased have not been identified, he said.

In another incident, a tractor and an i-20 car collided head-on in Etah. While the car was completely damaged, four of its occupants, including a girl were injured in the accident. Police have admitted the injured to the medical college. The incident took place near Gurukul in Thana Kotwali Dehat area.

