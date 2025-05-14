ETV Bharat / state

High Salaries, Higher Addictions: How Educated Youth Are Turning Into Drug Smugglers In Telangana

Investigation has revealed that highly qualified people from well off families are not only becoming addicted to drugs, they are turning into drug peddlers.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: They come from respectable families. They draw impressive pay packages. Some have foreign degrees, plush jobs, and inherited wealth. Yet, an increasing number of young professionals particularly those from tech and urban elite backgrounds are falling into the dark world of drugs. And alarmingly, many are not just consumers anymore, they are turning into smugglers.

Case 1: The High-Flying Smuggler

According to officials, a young software engineer from Chennai, earning a Rs 24 lakh annual salary, is one such example. His parents are retired teachers. With plenty of assets to his name, one would think he had no reason to stray. But he got addicted to ganja during his first year of engineering. Even after securing a job through campus placements, the addiction persisted.

Today, he spends three days every month in Thailand, striking deals with OG (Ocean Ganja) smugglers. He delivers these drugs across Indian cities using courier services and makes lakhs of rupees in illegal profits, effectively living a dual life as a white-collar employee and international drug mule.

Case 2: The Architect-Turned-Dealer

Another man, an architect from Hyderabad, was introduced to drugs by a friend. Five years later, he confessed to running a drug trade worth ₹50 lakh a year. He considered it an “additional source of income.” His education and career became a façade for his real operations.

Educated, Addicted, and Evolving into Smugglers

Officials from TGNAB (Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau) and HNU (Hyderabad Narcotics Unit) say recent arrests reveal a disturbing trend: many of those caught belong to families of IT professionals, doctors, and politicians.

“Most of them began as casual users. But as they craved more excitement and easy money, they started acting as small-time agents and eventually grew into full-fledged suppliers,” a senior police officer explained.

In a recent international drug bust, at least 20 consumers of OG were identified. Shockingly, all three suppliers admitted they first became addicted before entering the supply chain.

Tech-Savvy, Crime-Smart

Many of these educated traffickers are also highly tech-savvy. The Darknet, a concealed layer of the internet, has become their playground. Using this, they buy high-end synthetic drugs, arms, and even hire gangs, all while staying invisible to traditional law enforcement.

Using courier services, they avoid physical contact. Transactions are carried out using cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin to cover their tracks. Even if arrested, it's hard to trace the money trail.

A DJ from Hyderabad, hailing from a modest background, was arrested two years ago. Initially just a user, he networked with national and international smugglers aiming to become a “big name in the drug world.” Police say his descent into crime started with a single hit of cocaine.

No Place to Hide Anymore

However, authorities are catching up. Hyderabad’s HNU police confirmed they now have digital tools to track drug deals online and offline. “Be it the Darknet or street corners, our surveillance is tightening,” an official said.

Read More:

  1. Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Busts Cyberfraud Syndicate, Bank Manager Among 20 Arrested In Gujarat
  2. Drug Peddlers Change Tack, Use Elderly Citizens As Mules To Evade Police Suspicion

Hyderabad: They come from respectable families. They draw impressive pay packages. Some have foreign degrees, plush jobs, and inherited wealth. Yet, an increasing number of young professionals particularly those from tech and urban elite backgrounds are falling into the dark world of drugs. And alarmingly, many are not just consumers anymore, they are turning into smugglers.

Case 1: The High-Flying Smuggler

According to officials, a young software engineer from Chennai, earning a Rs 24 lakh annual salary, is one such example. His parents are retired teachers. With plenty of assets to his name, one would think he had no reason to stray. But he got addicted to ganja during his first year of engineering. Even after securing a job through campus placements, the addiction persisted.

Today, he spends three days every month in Thailand, striking deals with OG (Ocean Ganja) smugglers. He delivers these drugs across Indian cities using courier services and makes lakhs of rupees in illegal profits, effectively living a dual life as a white-collar employee and international drug mule.

Case 2: The Architect-Turned-Dealer

Another man, an architect from Hyderabad, was introduced to drugs by a friend. Five years later, he confessed to running a drug trade worth ₹50 lakh a year. He considered it an “additional source of income.” His education and career became a façade for his real operations.

Educated, Addicted, and Evolving into Smugglers

Officials from TGNAB (Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau) and HNU (Hyderabad Narcotics Unit) say recent arrests reveal a disturbing trend: many of those caught belong to families of IT professionals, doctors, and politicians.

“Most of them began as casual users. But as they craved more excitement and easy money, they started acting as small-time agents and eventually grew into full-fledged suppliers,” a senior police officer explained.

In a recent international drug bust, at least 20 consumers of OG were identified. Shockingly, all three suppliers admitted they first became addicted before entering the supply chain.

Tech-Savvy, Crime-Smart

Many of these educated traffickers are also highly tech-savvy. The Darknet, a concealed layer of the internet, has become their playground. Using this, they buy high-end synthetic drugs, arms, and even hire gangs, all while staying invisible to traditional law enforcement.

Using courier services, they avoid physical contact. Transactions are carried out using cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin to cover their tracks. Even if arrested, it's hard to trace the money trail.

A DJ from Hyderabad, hailing from a modest background, was arrested two years ago. Initially just a user, he networked with national and international smugglers aiming to become a “big name in the drug world.” Police say his descent into crime started with a single hit of cocaine.

No Place to Hide Anymore

However, authorities are catching up. Hyderabad’s HNU police confirmed they now have digital tools to track drug deals online and offline. “Be it the Darknet or street corners, our surveillance is tightening,” an official said.

Read More:

  1. Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Busts Cyberfraud Syndicate, Bank Manager Among 20 Arrested In Gujarat
  2. Drug Peddlers Change Tack, Use Elderly Citizens As Mules To Evade Police Suspicion

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CRIME NEWSDRUG SMUGGLING TELANGANAEDUCATED DRUG PEDDLERSTELANGANA DRUG ABUSE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.