Crucial Meet In Delhi Today: Ladakh Awaits Key Decisions On Autonomy, Sixth Schedule

Leh: A high-stakes meeting of the High Power Committee (HPC) is scheduled to take place today at 5 PM in Delhi, drawing widespread attention and hope from the people of Ladakh. The committee comprises eight members each from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), alongside the Chief Executive Councillors (CECs) of both Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) and the Member of Parliament representing Ladakh.

The meeting holds great significance for the people of Ladakh, who are optimistic that their demands and aspirations will be addressed. Among the key issues anticipated are discussions on greater autonomy, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, and measures for ensuring sustainable development in the region.

Ahead of the meeting, Ladakhis, including children, have taken to social media to send heartfelt video messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for a favourable outcome.

The HPC was constituted to address the longstanding demands of the region, particularly following the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Both LAB and KDA, representing Leh and Kargil respectively, have been vocal in their pursuit of a framework that ensures political empowerment and protection of Ladakh's unique identity.

Stakeholders and observers across the region are closely monitoring the developments, with many offering prayers and expressing optimism for a constructive resolution. The outcome of this crucial meeting could significantly influence the future trajectory of governance and development in Ladakh.

Hours before the High Power Committee (HPC) meeting in Delhi, Sajjad Kargili, a member of KDA said, “We are positive and have our expectations from the government. Over the last 5-6 years, Ladakh has been on the receiving end, especially the unemployed youths who are suffering because we don’t have a separate Public Service Commission. Besides, the issues of constitutional safeguards and statehood remain unresolved,” said Kargili.

Drawing a comparison with Jammu and Kashmir, he noted, “Elections were held in J&K, and they now have their legislative assembly, representation, and voice. Ladakh also deserves a voice. Since 1947, this is the first time we have been deprived of our assembly representation. It is high time for both the government and Ladakh to act decisively.”

Emphasising the importance of continued dialogue and inclusive policy-making, Kargili added, “I hope for a positive step from the government. The talks shouldn’t stop here but should continue with further discussions. All policies regarding Ladakh should be framed with the people of Ladakh onboard.”

Chering Dorjey Lakrook, Co-Chairman of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), expressed optimism ahead of the High Power Committee (HPC) meeting scheduled for this evening. Speaking about the collective aspirations of Ladakh, he spoke about the importance of addressing key issues such as unemployment and constitutional safeguards.

“We have high hopes—not just us but the people of Ladakh as well. We are expecting meaningful discussions on our demands,” Lakrook said. He revealed that a strategic meeting was held yesterday between the Leh Apex Body, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and student association leaders to outline their approach to the talks, particularly on the pressing issue of unemployment.

Highlighting the significance of this meeting, he added, “This time, we are prepared for the talks. Unlike earlier discussions, where our demands were not addressed, we are hopeful for clarity and progress. The recent Delhi Chalo Andolan and the hunger strike led by Sonam Wangchuk in Delhi have brought greater attention to Ladakh’s demands. We believe the government will respond positively this time.”

The HPC meeting is being seen as an important moment for Ladakh, with stakeholders from the region advocating for autonomy, employment opportunities, and policies aligned with the aspirations of its people. The outcome of these talks could mark a turning point in Ladakh's journey toward securing its rights and future.