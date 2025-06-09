ETV Bharat / state

High-Level Committee Led By Delhi CM To Monitor Yamuna Clean-Up

New Delhi: Revival of polluted Yamuna river is among the top priorities of the newly formed BJP government of Delhi and the initiative is being directly monitored by the Central government. A long discussion on developing Yamuna river as a river front was held at a recent meeting of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A decision has been taken to set up two separate committees for Yamuna river clean-up that will work on the instructions of the Centre. One committee, known as the high-level committee, will be set up under the Chief Minister and the other under the chief secretary.

Yamuna enters the Delhi border at Palla village and then travels 44 kilometres till Jaitpur in South Delhi. The water of Yamuna river is clean till Wazirabad, but after that (about 22 km) till Delhi border, Yamuna river appears dirty.

The Centre and the Delhi government have intensified drive to make the Yamuna river the lifeline of Delhi and revive it. It has been decided that two committees will work on Yamuna river revival while the existing ones will either be abolished or merged.