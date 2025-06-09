High-Level Committee Led By Delhi CM To Monitor Yamuna Clean-Up

New Delhi: Revival of polluted Yamuna river is among the top priorities of the newly formed BJP government of Delhi and the initiative is being directly monitored by the Central government. A long discussion on developing Yamuna river as a river front was held at a recent meeting of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
A decision has been taken to set up two separate committees for Yamuna river clean-up that will work on the instructions of the Centre. One committee, known as the high-level committee, will be set up under the Chief Minister and the other under the chief secretary.
Yamuna enters the Delhi border at Palla village and then travels 44 kilometres till Jaitpur in South Delhi. The water of Yamuna river is clean till Wazirabad, but after that (about 22 km) till Delhi border, Yamuna river appears dirty.
The Centre and the Delhi government have intensified drive to make the Yamuna river the lifeline of Delhi and revive it. It has been decided that two committees will work on Yamuna river revival while the existing ones will either be abolished or merged.
A meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary, was held with top officials of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Conservation Department of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, National Clean Ganga Mission, besides the Chief Secretary of Delhi and Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Jal Board.
Three major decisions taken regarding Yamuna river after formation of BJP government in Delhi:
- A Rs 1,500-crore plan has been announced to improve the sewage infrastructure of Delhi, which includes the construction of 40 sewage treatment plants (STPs).
- A plan has been made to develop the Yamuna riverfront in Delhi on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. A contract has been signed with the organisation that built the Sabarmati Riverfront for this project. Under this project, beautification of the river bank, expansion of green area and facilities for public use will be built, so that the Yamuna river bank develops as a tourist destination. A major riverfront in 25 hectares near the Millennium Depot, which includes a central piazza, topiary park, shopping center and riverside promenade. Apart from this, water bodies, green areas, eco-trails and pedestrian paths are being built in Asita East and Asita West areas from ITO to the old railway bridge. Asita East Park has been opened to the public while Kalindi Aviral and Kalindi Biodiversity Parks are being developed from Nizamuddin to DND Flyway to promote ecosystem and biodiversity. Along with this, a bamboo theme park 'Bansera' has been built on 10 hectares near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which includes facilities like cafes, watchtowers and huts made of bamboo.
- There is a plan to start a ferry and cruise service between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur (4 to 7 km) of Yamuna river. This service will run for about 270 days in a year, it will be suspended during monsoon. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between various government departments for this project.
Important facts about Yamuna river related to Delhi -
- Yamuna flows for about 22 km in Delhi, which is 2 percent of its total length but 80 percent of the pollution occur here.
- 18 out of 22 drains falling into the Yamuna river in Delhi carry highly polluted sewage.
- Yamuna river between Wazirabad and Okhla is considered dead, because there is no dissolved oxygen left in it.
- Most of the pollution in Yamuna comes through Najafgarh drain, which is the biggest drain of Delhi.
- Yamuna Biodiversity Park has been developed on the banks of Yamuna in Delhi, so that ecological balance can be restored