High Drama In Madurai Courtroom As Ganja Smugglers Threaten To Kill Judge After Being Handed 12 Years Imprisonment

( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Madurai: In a shocking incident, two brothers convicted in a ganja smuggling case openly threatened to kill the judge who handed them a jail term of 12 years, all inside the courtroom here in Tamil Nadu.

As per reports, after receiving tip-off about ganja smuggling near Muniyandi temple on East Street in Villapuram, the Keerathurai police launched a raid and arrested three persons including one Pandiarajan, his brother Prasanth, and Pandiarajan's wife Saranya who were caught smuggling ganja packets in Murattambathri area.

Police also seized 25 kg of dry cannabis leaves from them. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that it was Shanmugavelu, the nephew of a goon from Kamarajapuram area of ​​Madurai, who has given them 25 kg of ganja.

Meanwhile, during hearing of the case on Thursday at the First Additional Judge of the Madurai District Narcotics Control Court, Hariharakumar, the trio was found guilty. Subsequently, the court sentenced them to 12 years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.