High Drama In Madurai Courtroom As Ganja Smugglers Threaten To Kill Judge After Being Handed 12 Years Imprisonment

Madurai: In a shocking incident, two brothers convicted in a ganja smuggling case openly threatened to kill the judge who handed them a jail term of 12 years, all inside the courtroom here in Tamil Nadu.
As per reports, after receiving tip-off about ganja smuggling near Muniyandi temple on East Street in Villapuram, the Keerathurai police launched a raid and arrested three persons including one Pandiarajan, his brother Prasanth, and Pandiarajan's wife Saranya who were caught smuggling ganja packets in Murattambathri area.
Police also seized 25 kg of dry cannabis leaves from them. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that it was Shanmugavelu, the nephew of a goon from Kamarajapuram area of Madurai, who has given them 25 kg of ganja.
Meanwhile, during hearing of the case on Thursday at the First Additional Judge of the Madurai District Narcotics Control Court, Hariharakumar, the trio was found guilty. Subsequently, the court sentenced them to 12 years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
Shockingly, before being taken to the jail, convicts Pandiarajan and his brother Prasanth threatened to kill the judge. Not only that, they hurled abuses and broke the window panes of the court in anger.
Despite injuries, they continued to create ruckus and asked police, "Why did you kill Subhas Chandra Bose in encounter in the Rowdy Glamour Kali murder case? We are also white-collar criminals."
Further, they threatened that they would not let the judge go scot-free once they are out of the jail. Later, police took the duo to the hospital for an examination, and filed a separate complaint at the Annanagar police station for threatening to eliminate the judge.