High Drama During MCD Budget Meeting In Delhi, LoP Terms It 'Black Day' As AAP Councillors Disrupt House Proceedings

New Delhi: It seems the Delhi Assembly heat has reached the Municipal Corporation body. On Monday, the budget meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) turned chaotic after Aam Aadmi Party councillors created a ruckus during the speech of MCD Leader of Opposition (LoP) Raja Iqbal Singh.

Disruptions were seen immediately after LoP Raja Iqbal Singh initiated discussion on the Revised Budget Estimates 2024-25 and Budget Estimates 2025-26 in the special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. As soon as Singh began his speech, AAP councillors stormed to the Well of the House, raising 'Jai Bhim' slogans in protest against the recent suspension of AAP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly and the alleged removal of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's picture from the Chief Minister's office.

Protest escalated when AAP councillors snatched the copy of Raja Iqbal Singh's speech from his hand and tore it apart. Following this, BJP councillors surrounded Raja Iqbal Singh, allowing him to continue his speech. However, as ruckus prevailed, Mayor Mahesh Kumar decided to adjourn the proceedings of the session. Interestingly, even after the Mayor left the House, LoP Singh continued to speak for several minutes.

Condemning the ruckus during the budget meeting today, Raja Iqbal Singh termed it a black day in the MCD's history. "Today will be remembered as the darkest day in the history of the corporation. Be it Parliament or Assembly, budget sessions are always carried out maintaining dignity. But the councillors of Aam Aadmi Party created ruckus on the instructions of their high command (Arvind Kejriwal)," Singh said.

It is because of these acts that AAP leaders were removed from Delhi Assembly by the public, and now their exit from the municipal corporation is also certain, added Singh.

