High Density, Low Quality: Kashmir Horticulture Dept Steps In To End 'Arbitrariness' Of Pvt Firms In Modern Apple Plantation

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Amid widespread complaints by farmers about delayed and substandard high-density apple saplings by private companies, the Horticulture Department will procure the stock on its own to facilitate the farmers.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Vikas Anand, said that in order to end the arbitrariness of approved private companies, the department will now import high-density fruit plants directly from this year. Besides apples, the department will also import saplings of other fruits like walnut, almond, hazelnut, and cherry varieties.

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Vikas Anand (L) in conversation with ETV Bharat reporter Parvez ud Din (ETV Bharat)

The Director Horticulture said the government made this decision in view of the growing trend of high-density orchards and the increasing supply-demand gap in plant availability.

Anand said the private companies approved by the department were unable to supply high-density Italian apple plants to orchardists on time due to growing demand. As a result, many farmers converting traditional orchards into high-density ones are left waiting for years.

“As a result, farmers are not only wasting money but also losing valuable time,” he added.

The Director said that moving forward, the department will ensure the import of high-quality and disease-free plants—including apples, walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, and cherries—so that orchardists converting to modern horticulture can benefit fully. To support this shift, nurseries are also being set up with assistance under a Central Government scheme.

“With this initiative, the arbitrariness of registered private companies will end, and farmers will be able to access better quality saplings on time,” he said.

The Director Horticulture's assurance comes weeks after ETV Bharat carried a special story highlighting the supply of delayed and substandard apple plants by the private suppliers in south Kashmir, the heart of apple production in Kashmir.

Anand confirmed that a departmental team had verified that a private firm named 'FruitWall' had supplied canker-affected apple saplings to the local orchardist. After the matter came into the notice of the department, a show-cause notice was issued to the company and action initiated, he said.

“The company has been directed to replace the entire consignment with healthy saplings and bear the cost of medicines as per the agreement, which makes the company responsible for three years,” he added.

Quality Control

Asked about the quality control process for imported plants, Anand said that while a central team comprising a Plant Protection Officer from the Government of India and an expert from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) inspects consignments abroad, no Horticulture Department expert is currently included in that team. However, once plants arrive in Kashmir, they are inspected again by a team under the District Horticulture Officer before distribution to farmers, he said.

Over a question on how substandard plants are still reaching orchard owners despite these checks, Anand said that action is being taken to identify lapses within the department.

About High Density Fruit Plantation

In order to boost profitability in the horticulture sector in Kashmir, authorities have encouraged the adoption of high-density Italian apple plants in the valley. The trend has gained traction in recent years, with a steady rise in high-density apple orchards across the Valley. High Density plantation involves compactly planted fruit trees with instant fruit bearing capability unlike traditional fruit trees, which consume a large area of land with delayed fruit bearing.

Although the government offers a 50 percent subsidy on high-density plants imported from Italy, many farmers allege that they are being exploited by the same government-approved private companies.