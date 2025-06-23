ETV Bharat / state

High Court Slams Sutures Monopoly By Johnson & Johnson In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: While describing it as a government-enabled monopoly by Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has criticised the "decades of favoritism" in public procurement of surgical sutures while quashing the rejection of rival Healthium Medtech Ltd's bid.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, delivering the verdict in WP(C) No. 2808/2024, pulled no punches while addressing the opaque tendering practices by the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd (JKMSCL). "When a single company completely controls the market for a particular product or service, without letting any company enter into the arena of competition for decades and the Government acts as a shield for such practices, this amounts to favouritism, monopoly and destruction of competition, at the cost of public exchequer," the judge said in her 47-page judgment.

The Court found that Healthium Medtech — an Indian manufacturer with USFDA-certified facilities and a global footprint—was unjustly excluded from financial bidding for a major suture procurement tender, despite meeting all technical criteria. Instead, only Johnson & Johnson and S.R. Technomed (distributor for Medtronic Inc.) were considered, a move the Court found both "arbitrary" and "discriminatory."

In one of the judgment's most biting analogies, Justice Kazmi likened the competitive process to a rigged race: "As Ovid (Roman poet) aptly said, 'A horse never runs so fast as when he has other horses to catch up and outpace.' However, in the present case, the Government is allowing only one horse to win the race, promoting restraints on all others, permitting them only to participate, but not to compete or win the race."

Justice Kazmi noted that since 1999, Johnson & Johnson has monopolised suture contracts in Jammu and Kashmir, and more recently, S.R. Technomed has emerged as a consistent partner, leaving little room for other manufacturers.

"The domination of a single entity, M/S Johnson and Johnson Pvt Ltd, along with S.R. Technomed since 1999 till date has had severe negative consequences, including higher prices and reduced innovation," the Court observed.

Healthium, represented by Senior Advocate Rahul Pant, had challenged the rejection of its technical bid and the selection of only two multinationals for the next phase. Pant argued that his client was a globally recognised manufacturer whose products are used in one in five surgeries worldwide. He accused the government of ignoring bid clauses that required broader price matching and sample evaluations.

The Court agreed. It criticised the JKMSCL and its Technical Evaluation Committee for not calling samples from Healthium or other eligible bidders before selecting Johnson & Johnson as the sole supplier in several categories.