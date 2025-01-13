Delhi High Court Slams AAP Govt For Delay In Tabling CAG Report, Terms It 'Unfortunate'

Delhi: The Delhi High Court has criticised the AAP government for delaying the tabling of 14 CAG reports in the Assembly. The HC bench led by Justice Sanjeev Narula termed the delay ‘unfortunate’, while stating that the reports should have been promptly sent to the Assembly Speaker for discussion.

Hearing a plea filed by BJP MLAs requesting an order to convene a special session of the Assembly, the bench noted that with elections around the corner and dates already announced, practically it is not possible to call a special session now.

Meanwhile, senior counsel for the government raised an objection with respect to the nature of the petition, and alleged that LG office had made the reports public and shared it with newspapers.

Reportedly, the High Court had issued notices to the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on December 24, 2024, following a petition demanding tabling of the 14 CAG reports in the Assembly. The petition mentioned that despite assurance given before the High Court, the Delhi government did not table the CAG report even after a week. On December 16, the Delhi government had assured the HC that it would send the CAG report to the Assembly Speaker within two to three days. However, even after a week, these reports were neither sent to the Speaker nor was any notification issued to call a special session of Assembly.

On the other hand, the Delhi government had submitted before the court that it has sent the CAG report related to liquor tax, pollution and finance to the LG for tabling it in the Assembly. The Lieutenant Governor’s office confirmed receiving 10 files related to the reports on December 11 for presenting in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs protested outside Chief Minister and Finance Minister Atishi’s residence, accusing the AAP government of deliberately stalling the process. They alleged that despite attempts to resolve the issue through discussion, the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Speaker did not pay any heed to it.