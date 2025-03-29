High Court Relocation Divides Legal Fraternity In Assam, Advocate General Resigns From Bar Association

Guwahati: With the Guwahati High Court Bar Association opposing the relocation of the Gauhati High Court, Advocate General of the Assam Government Devajit Saikia has resigned from the Bar Association.

The BJP-led government in Assam has been planning to relocate the Gauhati High Court from its current location in Guwahati city to Rangmahala in North Guwahati, located on the northern side of the river Brahmaputra, since 2023. The members of the Guwahati High Court Bar Association, however, have been opposing the move to relocate the high court from the existing location.

"Presently, as holding the post of Advocate General, Assam, my constitutional and official duty demand that I have to stand by the decision of the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court and the government of Assam regarding the proposed shifting of the court premises, which is being aimed to provide a much better and conducive environment to the legal fraternity comprising of the lawyers, judges, litigants, registry and multiple other stakeholders in times ahead," said Saikia in his resignation letter submitted to the President of the Gauhati High court Bar Association, Kamal Nayan Choudhary.

"Now it is quite apparent that while discharging my duty as well as in my personal capacity, on the issue of shifting of the premises of Gauhati High court, I foresee numerous situations in which there may arise a conflict of interest due to the diametrically opposite stand of the Gauhati High Court and the government of Assam on one side while Gauhati High Court Bar Association on the other," added Saikia.

Saikia further said that the relocation of the High Court to the proposed location in North Guwahati will not only ease the traffic congestion in Guwahati but also help provide the lawyers and other stakeholders with better-upgraded facilities.

The Gauhati High Court Bar Association, however, has been actively protesting against the proposed relocation saying that it would hamper accessibility, disruption of legal proceedings, and the impact on legal professionals and litigants. The association had also been organising demonstrations and voiced strong opposition to the plan.