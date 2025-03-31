High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Man for Marrying Underage Orphan

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against a man who faced charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other criminal laws for marrying an underage orphan. The court based its decision on a certificate submitted by the wife, affirming that she supported the dismissal of the case.

Legal Battle Over Underage Marriage

A man named Manjunath from Malur taluk in Kolar district had approached the High Court, challenging the FIR filed at Masti Police Station and the cognizance taken by the Kolar Fast Track Court. Justice M. Nagaprasanna presided over the case and ruled in favor of the petitioner.

Man Became Sole Breadwinner for His Wife

The court noted that the petitioner’s wife had no parents and that he was the sole provider for their family. It observed that continuing the case would cause undue hardship to both the petitioner and his family.

Conditional Dismissal of Case

The court further clarified that the case was being dismissed based solely on the wife’s affidavit. However, it warned that if the petitioner abandoned his wife or left her in a vulnerable state without justification, the case could be reopened.

Background of the Case

Manjunath had married an orphan girl on May 14, 2023. Later, when she became pregnant, the couple visited a local hospital for a routine check-up. During the verification process, doctors discovered that she was only 17 years and 8 months old. They reported the matter to the Malur Child Development Project Officer, who subsequently filed a complaint with the police.

Based on this complaint, Manjunath was arrested, and a charge sheet was filed against him. Meanwhile, his wife gave birth to a baby girl. The Kolar Fast Track Court took cognizance of the case and initiated proceedings.

Wife’s Testimony in Favor of Her Husband