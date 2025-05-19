ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Orders KPCL To Appoint 75% Physically Challenged Employee As Assistant Accounts Officer

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) to appoint a 75% physically challenged employee as Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO), emphasising that recruitment must assess both medical certification and functional capability.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Anil Kumar, a current employee of KPTCL working in the role of an assistant, who had applied for promotion under the physically challenged quota.

The bench noted that although the appellant is 75% physically challenged, he is functionally capable of performing tasks such as sitting, writing, and using both hands for routine duties. These abilities, confirmed through functional assessments, make him eligible for the AAO position. Moreover, Anil Kumar is already serving in a clerical capacity at KPTCL, which involves duties similar in nature to those of an Assistant Accounts Officer.

"The roles of an Assistant and an Assistant Accounts Officer are substantially similar. Therefore, declaring the appellant ineligible for the AAO post solely on medical grounds is unreasonable," the court stated.

The High Court further clarified that eligibility in cases of physically challenged candidates must not rely exclusively on medical certificates. Instead, functional evaluation should be a key criterion. The court referred to a Supreme Court judgment, which allows selection from within the pool of applicants even if no alternate candidate is available under the disability quota, by relaxing the eligibility norms when appropriate.

Case Background