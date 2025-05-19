Karnataka High Court Orders KPCL To Appoint 75% Physically Challenged Employee As Assistant Accounts Officer

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) to appoint a 75% physically challenged employee as Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO), emphasising that recruitment must assess both medical certification and functional capability.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Anil Kumar, a current employee of KPTCL working in the role of an assistant, who had applied for promotion under the physically challenged quota.
The bench noted that although the appellant is 75% physically challenged, he is functionally capable of performing tasks such as sitting, writing, and using both hands for routine duties. These abilities, confirmed through functional assessments, make him eligible for the AAO position. Moreover, Anil Kumar is already serving in a clerical capacity at KPTCL, which involves duties similar in nature to those of an Assistant Accounts Officer.
"The roles of an Assistant and an Assistant Accounts Officer are substantially similar. Therefore, declaring the appellant ineligible for the AAO post solely on medical grounds is unreasonable," the court stated.
The High Court further clarified that eligibility in cases of physically challenged candidates must not rely exclusively on medical certificates. Instead, functional evaluation should be a key criterion. The court referred to a Supreme Court judgment, which allows selection from within the pool of applicants even if no alternate candidate is available under the disability quota, by relaxing the eligibility norms when appropriate.
Case Background
Anil Kumar was appointed as an Assistant at KPTCL in response to a recruitment notification issued on March 7, 2015. In a subsequent notification dated September 8, 2016, KPTCL invited applications for several posts, including that of Assistant Accounts Officer. Kumar applied for the AAO post under the 75% physically challenged quota and appeared for the examination.
However, his name was missing from the provisional selection list. KPTCL defended its decision by stating that there were no eligible candidates under the physically challenged quota. Disputing this claim, Kumar approached the High Court, asserting his eligibility and seeking directions to be appointed.
A single-judge bench had earlier dismissed his petition, declaring him ineligible. Challenging that verdict, he filed an appeal before the division bench, which has now ruled in his favour.
This ruling is being seen as a significant reaffirmation of the rights of persons with physical disabilities, advocating a more inclusive and practical approach to their recruitment in public sector positions.
Read more: Karnataka HC Calls For Tougher Laws To Curb 'Wheeling' On Roads