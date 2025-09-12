High Court Directs J-K Admin To Consider Press Club Of Kashmir's Request For Alternate Premises
In 2021, Press Club was asked to vacate the government-allotted premises on the assurance that another suitable building would be provided. But 'nothing was done'.
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Union Territory administration to "effectively consider" the demand of the Press Club of Kashmir for an alternate premises after the journalists' body alleged it was left without an office despite earlier assurances.
The orders came from Justice Javed Iqbal Wani while hearing a petition titled Press Club of Kashmir vs Union Territory of J&K and Others. The court also issued notice to the respondents, returnable within four weeks.
During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Press Club of Kashmir, a registered society, was allotted a government building at Polo View in Srinagar for its office and activities. In 2019, the government released Rs 50 lakh in its favor to support its functioning, the counsel said.
However, in 2021, officials directed the Press Club to vacate the premises on the assurance that another suitable building would be provided. The club complied and handed over the premises, but no alternate accommodation was provided despite "various representations" made to the authorities, including the chief minister, according to the petition.
The court, while taking note of the submissions, directed the Union Territory administration to examine the matter and consider the claim for alternate premises "effectively" so that the Press Club could resume its affairs.
