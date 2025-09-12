ETV Bharat / state

High Court Directs J-K Admin To Consider Press Club Of Kashmir's Request For Alternate Premises

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Union Territory administration to "effectively consider" the demand of the Press Club of Kashmir for an alternate premises after the journalists' body alleged it was left without an office despite earlier assurances.

The orders came from Justice Javed Iqbal Wani while hearing a petition titled Press Club of Kashmir vs Union Territory of J&K and Others. The court also issued notice to the respondents, returnable within four weeks.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Press Club of Kashmir, a registered society, was allotted a government building at Polo View in Srinagar for its office and activities. In 2019, the government released Rs 50 lakh in its favor to support its functioning, the counsel said.