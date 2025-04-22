ETV Bharat / state

Police Search HC Bench Building In Aurangabad After Bomb Threat Email

Police teams, along with sniffer dogs, a bomb detection and disposal squad, are searching the premises after the bomb threat.

Police teams, along with sniffer dogs, a bomb detection and disposal squad, are searching the premises after the bomb threat.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 22, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A bomb threat was made to the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, leading to a search of its building by police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra, said an official. The HC bench received the bomb threat to its building through an email, he told PTI.

After this, police teams consisting of sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squad, cyber crime and special branch personnel along with local cops launched a search of the premises, informed the official.

"The HC administration conveyed this threat to us, and our teams have gone there. Our teams are thoroughly checking the court building, including garden and parking areas," he said. The HC's Aurangabad bench is located on the busy Jalna Road in the central Maharashtra city.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A bomb threat was made to the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, leading to a search of its building by police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra, said an official. The HC bench received the bomb threat to its building through an email, he told PTI.

After this, police teams consisting of sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squad, cyber crime and special branch personnel along with local cops launched a search of the premises, informed the official.

"The HC administration conveyed this threat to us, and our teams have gone there. Our teams are thoroughly checking the court building, including garden and parking areas," he said. The HC's Aurangabad bench is located on the busy Jalna Road in the central Maharashtra city.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOMB THREATAURANGABAD BOMBAY HC BOMB THREAT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.