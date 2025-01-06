ETV Bharat / state

High-Beam Hazard: Ignorance Behind The Wheel, Disasters Caused By Improper Headlight Usage

Despite the central government's guidelines for appropriate headlight usage, lack of awareness leads many motorists to misuse high beams, posing severe risks to oncoming traffic.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Driving at night can be dangerous when drivers misuse the vehicle’s headlights. In cities like Hyderabad, many drivers use high beams even when they’re not needed, blinding other motorists. This act not only increases the risk of accidents but also goes against the traffic rules.

While headlights are essential for safe night driving, high beams, according to the guidelines, should only be used when necessary; like on dark, unlit roads. In urban areas with street lights, drivers should always use low beams.

The Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 prohibits the misuse of high beams, but many drivers are unaware of this rule. However, drivers must be mindful of their headlight usage

When to Avoid High Beams

In adverse weather: Use low beams during heavy rain or fog to avoid dazzling reflections.

Oncoming traffic: Dim your lights when vehicles approach from a distance of around 200 meters.

Overtaking: Lower your high beam and signal the driver ahead when overtaking at night.

In heavy traffic: Avoid high beams entirely to prevent discomfort to other motorists.

Solutions and Safety Tips

Anti-glare glasses: These reduce the impact of oncoming headlights on your vision.

Adjust side mirrors: Tilt mirrors slightly to avoid direct reflection of lights from vehicles behind.

LED lights: While preferred for better focus, LEDs often lack a low-beam function, leading to increased misuse.

Expert Opinions

Temporary Blindness and Eye Health

“High beams directly hitting the eyes cause temporary blindness, leaving drivers unable to see for several seconds. This can lead to fatal accidents. Prolonged exposure can also harm the retina, leading to dry eyes and discomfort, especially for individuals who’ve undergone eye surgery,” said renowned Ophthalmologist, Dr. M. Geetanjali.

Need for Awareness Campaigns

“Through our initiative ‘Top Drive India,’ we aim to raise awareness about road safety. During our recent campaign of ‘No High-Beam,’ held in Hyderabad, we educated motorists about the dangers of using high-beams. RTA officials and traffic police should actively address this issue and enforce regulations.” Said a road safety volunteer, Sai Kaushik.

Call for Action

To ensure safer roads, it is imperative for motorists to understand the proper use of headlights and for authorities to enforce strict compliance with the rules. Simple changes in driver behaviour and regular awareness campaigns can significantly reduce accidents caused by high-beam misuse. Stay safe. Dip your headlights and drive responsibly!

Read more:

  1. Spurt In Road Mishaps In Mumbai: One Killed, Several Injured As Mini Van Runs Over Pedestrians In Ghatkopar
  2. Fluorescent Tapes Tied On Stray Animals To Prevent Road Accidents In Pilibhit

Hyderabad: Driving at night can be dangerous when drivers misuse the vehicle’s headlights. In cities like Hyderabad, many drivers use high beams even when they’re not needed, blinding other motorists. This act not only increases the risk of accidents but also goes against the traffic rules.

While headlights are essential for safe night driving, high beams, according to the guidelines, should only be used when necessary; like on dark, unlit roads. In urban areas with street lights, drivers should always use low beams.

The Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 prohibits the misuse of high beams, but many drivers are unaware of this rule. However, drivers must be mindful of their headlight usage

When to Avoid High Beams

In adverse weather: Use low beams during heavy rain or fog to avoid dazzling reflections.

Oncoming traffic: Dim your lights when vehicles approach from a distance of around 200 meters.

Overtaking: Lower your high beam and signal the driver ahead when overtaking at night.

In heavy traffic: Avoid high beams entirely to prevent discomfort to other motorists.

Solutions and Safety Tips

Anti-glare glasses: These reduce the impact of oncoming headlights on your vision.

Adjust side mirrors: Tilt mirrors slightly to avoid direct reflection of lights from vehicles behind.

LED lights: While preferred for better focus, LEDs often lack a low-beam function, leading to increased misuse.

Expert Opinions

Temporary Blindness and Eye Health

“High beams directly hitting the eyes cause temporary blindness, leaving drivers unable to see for several seconds. This can lead to fatal accidents. Prolonged exposure can also harm the retina, leading to dry eyes and discomfort, especially for individuals who’ve undergone eye surgery,” said renowned Ophthalmologist, Dr. M. Geetanjali.

Need for Awareness Campaigns

“Through our initiative ‘Top Drive India,’ we aim to raise awareness about road safety. During our recent campaign of ‘No High-Beam,’ held in Hyderabad, we educated motorists about the dangers of using high-beams. RTA officials and traffic police should actively address this issue and enforce regulations.” Said a road safety volunteer, Sai Kaushik.

Call for Action

To ensure safer roads, it is imperative for motorists to understand the proper use of headlights and for authorities to enforce strict compliance with the rules. Simple changes in driver behaviour and regular awareness campaigns can significantly reduce accidents caused by high-beam misuse. Stay safe. Dip your headlights and drive responsibly!

Read more:

  1. Spurt In Road Mishaps In Mumbai: One Killed, Several Injured As Mini Van Runs Over Pedestrians In Ghatkopar
  2. Fluorescent Tapes Tied On Stray Animals To Prevent Road Accidents In Pilibhit

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIGH BEAM CARSCAR HEADLIGHTSROAD ACCIDENTSHIGH BEAM ROAD ACCIDENTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.