High-Beam Hazard: Ignorance Behind The Wheel, Disasters Caused By Improper Headlight Usage

Hyderabad: Driving at night can be dangerous when drivers misuse the vehicle’s headlights. In cities like Hyderabad, many drivers use high beams even when they’re not needed, blinding other motorists. This act not only increases the risk of accidents but also goes against the traffic rules.

While headlights are essential for safe night driving, high beams, according to the guidelines, should only be used when necessary; like on dark, unlit roads. In urban areas with street lights, drivers should always use low beams.

The Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 prohibits the misuse of high beams, but many drivers are unaware of this rule. However, drivers must be mindful of their headlight usage

When to Avoid High Beams

In adverse weather: Use low beams during heavy rain or fog to avoid dazzling reflections.

Oncoming traffic: Dim your lights when vehicles approach from a distance of around 200 meters.

Overtaking: Lower your high beam and signal the driver ahead when overtaking at night.

In heavy traffic: Avoid high beams entirely to prevent discomfort to other motorists.

Solutions and Safety Tips

Anti-glare glasses: These reduce the impact of oncoming headlights on your vision.