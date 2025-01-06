High-Beam Hazard: Ignorance Behind The Wheel, Disasters Caused By Improper Headlight Usage

Hyderabad: Driving at night can be dangerous when drivers misuse the vehicle’s headlights. In cities like Hyderabad, many drivers use high beams even when they’re not needed, blinding other motorists. This act not only increases the risk of accidents but also goes against the traffic rules.
While headlights are essential for safe night driving, high beams, according to the guidelines, should only be used when necessary; like on dark, unlit roads. In urban areas with street lights, drivers should always use low beams.
The Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 prohibits the misuse of high beams, but many drivers are unaware of this rule. However, drivers must be mindful of their headlight usage
When to Avoid High Beams
In adverse weather: Use low beams during heavy rain or fog to avoid dazzling reflections.
Oncoming traffic: Dim your lights when vehicles approach from a distance of around 200 meters.
Overtaking: Lower your high beam and signal the driver ahead when overtaking at night.
In heavy traffic: Avoid high beams entirely to prevent discomfort to other motorists.
Solutions and Safety Tips
Anti-glare glasses: These reduce the impact of oncoming headlights on your vision.
Adjust side mirrors: Tilt mirrors slightly to avoid direct reflection of lights from vehicles behind.
LED lights: While preferred for better focus, LEDs often lack a low-beam function, leading to increased misuse.
Expert Opinions
Temporary Blindness and Eye Health
“High beams directly hitting the eyes cause temporary blindness, leaving drivers unable to see for several seconds. This can lead to fatal accidents. Prolonged exposure can also harm the retina, leading to dry eyes and discomfort, especially for individuals who’ve undergone eye surgery,” said renowned Ophthalmologist, Dr. M. Geetanjali.
Need for Awareness Campaigns
“Through our initiative ‘Top Drive India,’ we aim to raise awareness about road safety. During our recent campaign of ‘No High-Beam,’ held in Hyderabad, we educated motorists about the dangers of using high-beams. RTA officials and traffic police should actively address this issue and enforce regulations.” Said a road safety volunteer, Sai Kaushik.
Call for Action
To ensure safer roads, it is imperative for motorists to understand the proper use of headlights and for authorities to enforce strict compliance with the rules. Simple changes in driver behaviour and regular awareness campaigns can significantly reduce accidents caused by high-beam misuse. Stay safe. Dip your headlights and drive responsibly!
