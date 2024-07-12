ETV Bharat / state

High Alert Sounded In Jammu After Three Suspected Militants Seen Along International Border

Security personnel conduct a search operation, where an army convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area, in Kathua on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the ongoing search operation to neutralise the militants involved in the July 8 attack on an Army vehicle in Kathua, security forces have sounded a high alert in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir after suspected persons were seen in Kanachak Sector along the International Border, sources said.

Sources said that a massive search operation has been launched by joint team of security forces police, SOG and army after a local villager reported suspicious movement of three armed persons at Gurha Pattan area in Kanachak sector during intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Following the inputs, security forces have been put on high alert to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, the massive search operation enterered into 5th day in Kathua where five Army soldiers were killed and as many injured in an ambush attack on an Army vehicle in Machedi forest area. More Army personnel were deployed in the hills and dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua-Udhampur-Doda belt as the search for the terrorists behind the ambush on an Army patrol in Kathua district entered its 5th day on July 12. Officials said troops are moving with caution as there is a threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDS).