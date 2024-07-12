High Alert Sounded In Jammu After Three Suspected Militants Seen Along International Border

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the ongoing search operation to neutralise the militants involved in the July 8 attack on an Army vehicle in Kathua, security forces have sounded a high alert in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir after suspected persons were seen in Kanachak Sector along the International Border, sources said.
Sources said that a massive search operation has been launched by joint team of security forces police, SOG and army after a local villager reported suspicious movement of three armed persons at Gurha Pattan area in Kanachak sector during intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
Following the inputs, security forces have been put on high alert to deal with the situation.
Meanwhile, the massive search operation enterered into 5th day in Kathua where five Army soldiers were killed and as many injured in an ambush attack on an Army vehicle in Machedi forest area. More Army personnel were deployed in the hills and dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua-Udhampur-Doda belt as the search for the terrorists behind the ambush on an Army patrol in Kathua district entered its 5th day on July 12. Officials said troops are moving with caution as there is a threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDS).
Since the attack on July 8, 60 suspects have been detained for questioning, including three individuals suspected of providing food and shelter to the militants.
The search has been expanded into the hilly areas of Kathua, Udhampur, and Doda districts of the Jammu region, that has seen a spate in terror incidents since June.
This has been done to cordon the hilly areas so that the terrorists cannot escape, the officials said and added that the ground teams are being supported by surveillance data from unmanned aerial vehicles. Special forces and sniffer dog units of the Army have been also deployed, they said.
Security measures have been increased to counter potential IED threats along highways and other sensitive areas, including the sites of the ongoing Amarnath yatra, they said.