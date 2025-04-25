ETV Bharat / state

High Alert In Odisha After Pahalgam Terror Attack; 12 Pakistani Nationals Asked To Leave

The order states, beefing up security in tourist destinations, crowded public places, besides railway stations, airports, and bus terminals will be a priority. Police have been asked to be present at crowded places like malls, hospitals, cinemas, and religious or cultural congregations. Officers clad in plain clothes will also be deployed in sensitive areas, said DGP YB Khurania.

Bhubaneswar: Three days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 people, Odisha has been placed on high alert. The state police headquarters on Friday issued a directive to all district SPs, DCPs, and special security units to intensify surveillance and preparedness to counter any effort to disturb peace.

Patrolling has been intensified across all police stations. Hotels and lesser-known tourist spots located in remote areas will also be under surveillance.

High Alert in Odisha After Pahalgam Terror Attack; 12 Pakistani Nationals Asked To Leave State (ETV Bharat)

Borders with Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, will be highly guarded and vigil heightened at check posts. At regular intervals on roads including arterial and highways, vehicles will be frisked for checks and blockades will be installed at vulnerable locations. The focus will be on suspicious vehicle movement within urban limits through CCTV surveillance, the orders stated.

The state police has been asked to liaise with community leaders and local organisations at regular intervals for intelligence gathering. In case of any unusual activity, police will swing to action and report immediately. Besides, strengthened coordination with neighbouring districts has been prioritised.

High Alert in Odisha After Pahalgam Terror Attack; 12 Pakistani Nationals Asked To Leave State (ETV Bharat)

Special units like the the Quick Response Team (QRT), Counter-Terrorist Squad, Black Commandos, and Special Tactical Units have been asked to remain in readiness to tackle any disturbance. The district SPs and RIs have been directed to remain in alert to be moved to places in case of emergencies.

The Additional DG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar is in constant touch with district-level officers, and discussions have also been held with the Union Home Ministry.

Meanwhile, Odisha police have identified 12 Pakistani nationals residing in different districts of the state at present. All of them have been served notices to leave India within 48 hours, in accordance with security protocols, informed Khurania.