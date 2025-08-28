High Alert In Bihar After Intel Warns Of 3 Pakistani Terrorists Entering State Via Nepal

Patna: The Bihar Police Headquarters issued a high alert on Thursday after receiving intelligence inputs that three Pakistani terrorists had allegedly entered the state through Nepal sometime last week.
The alert coincides with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, heightening security concerns across the region.
Official sources said that the terrorists belong to a Pakistani-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). They have been identified as Hasnanin Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain from Umarkot, and Mohammad Usman from Bhawalpur. The trio reportedly arrived in Kathmandu in Nepal, during the second week of August and crossed into Bihar last week, they said.
The police headquarters, located at Sardar Patel Bhawan, has circulated their passport details to security agencies and police forces in the border districts. Special instructions have been issued to districts, including Sitamarhi, Madhubani, West Champaran, Araria, Kishanganj, and Supaul, areas sharing the Indo-Nepal border.
Security has been intensified at railway stations, bus stands, hotels, and other crowded places. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans have been put on alert, while airport and railway security agencies have stepped up vigilance. Intelligence units are closely monitoring suspicious activities at the local level.
Officials admit this is not the first instance of terrorist infiltration through the Bihar-Nepal border, which has often been exploited due to easy movement.
Authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and immediately inform police about any suspicious persons or activities. Photographs and other details of the suspects will be released soon for public assistance in identification, police said.
