High Alert In Bihar After Intel Warns Of 3 Pakistani Terrorists Entering State Via Nepal

Patna: The Bihar Police Headquarters issued a high alert on Thursday after receiving intelligence inputs that three Pakistani terrorists had allegedly entered the state through Nepal sometime last week.

The alert coincides with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, heightening security concerns across the region.

Official sources said that the terrorists belong to a Pakistani-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). They have been identified as Hasnanin Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain from Umarkot, and Mohammad Usman from Bhawalpur. The trio reportedly arrived in Kathmandu in Nepal, during the second week of August and crossed into Bihar last week, they said.