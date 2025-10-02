ETV Bharat / state

UP: High Alert In Bareilly; Drones Deployed, Internet Services Suspended For 48 Hours

Security personnel walk past during a route march on the eve of the Dussehra festival, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. ( PTI )

Bareilly: Security was beefed up across four districts in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division on Thursday in view of Dussehra, with security personnel out on the streets and drones in the air, while the government has also ordered suspending internet services in Bareilly district for 48 hours, officials said.

According to a notification issued by the home department, mobile internet, broadband and SMS services will remain suspended in Bareilly from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4.

Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal said in an order that there is a possibility of social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, and messaging services being misused to spread rumours and incite communal tension and the decision to suspend internet services was taken to maintain peace and public order.

The notification said during the said period, all SMS services of mobile service providers, mobile internet and data services, as well as broadband connections or wireless, will remain suspended.

The directive has been issued under section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Intimation about the suspension of the services has been sent to the state director general of police (DGP), district magistrate (DM) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bareilly, besides all telecom operators, including BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and internet service providers.