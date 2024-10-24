ETV Bharat / state

Hiding Cash In Rice Sack Costs Tamil Nadu Shopkeeper Dear

Cuddalore: Hiding cash in a sack of rice cost a shopkeeper dear in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district as it was mistakenly sold off to a customer who allegedly refused to return Rs 5 lakh to him.

Shopkeeper, Shanmugam (40), a resident of Vadalur Raghavendra city, lodged a complaint at Vadalur police station against the customer.

In his complaint, Shanmugam said that he runs a rice shop on the Vadalur-Neyveli main road for many years. On Sunday, he had hidden Rs 15 lakh in a sack of rice in the shop.

"When I was not at the shop on Monday, Poopalan (62) from Melpadi village near Mandharakuppam, came to buy 10 kg rice. My brother-in-law, Srinivasan was at the shop and added more rice to the sack, where I had hidden the cash, and sold it off," the complainant told.

Meanwhile, when Shanmugam returned to his shop a few hours later, he was shocked to find the sack missing. When Srinivasan inquired about it, his brother-in-law said that the sack was sold off to Poopalan, a regular customer at this shop.