Hidden Trapdoor Under Bed Leads To Secret Stash Of Banned Plastic In Varanasi

Acting on a tip-off, the Enforcement team, led by Colonel Sandeep Sharma, raided a house in Maya Puri Colony, finding 30 tonnes of banned plastic.

The hidden trapdoor under the bed, leading to a secret room. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST

Varanasi: The Varanasi Municipal Corporation’s enforcement team got more than they bargained for during a routine raid this week, a secret underground stash of banned plastic, hidden under a bed. Yes, you read that right, the illegal substance found here is plastic.

Acting on a tip-off, the team, led by Enforcement In-charge Colonel Sandeep Sharma, raided a house in Maya Puri Colony, under the Lohata police station limits. The house was suspected to be a godown for banned plastic. The team went from room to room, eventually landing in the master bedroom. There, something seemed off. A carpet under the bed raised suspicion.

Varanasi Municipal Corporation's Enforcement Team finds a hidden cache of banned plastic. (ETV Bharat)

Colonel Sharma asked why there was a carpet just under the bed, for which no one had an answer. That was enough to trigger a closer look. The bed and carpet were removed, revealing two small metal rings embedded in the floor. Pulling on them opened up a trapdoor, cleverly disguised to match the tiles.

And what did they find? A proper set of stairs leading into what looked like a scene straight out of a low-budget spy movie. At the bottom: a full-blown stash of banned plastic, single-use items and all, about 3 tonnes worth.

Officials with the hidden stash of banned plastic (ETV Bharat)

Needless to say, the enforcement team was surprised, but not amused. The house owner, Ghanshyam Gupta, was clearly not expecting guests. When asked to lead the way into the basement, he hesitated. The team, of course, went in anyway and unearthed the massive quantity of hidden plastic.

Once the plastic was confirmed, the nearby Lohata police personnel were called in, and Gupta was slapped with a ₹30,000 fine on the spot.

It is worth noting that since 2022, certain single-use plastics have been banned in India. These include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, and stirrers.

A bizarre raid, a hidden door, and three tonnes of banned plastic. All in a day’s work for the enforcement squad.

