Hidden Trapdoor Under Bed Leads To Secret Stash Of Banned Plastic In Varanasi

Varanasi: The Varanasi Municipal Corporation’s enforcement team got more than they bargained for during a routine raid this week, a secret underground stash of banned plastic, hidden under a bed. Yes, you read that right, the illegal substance found here is plastic.

Acting on a tip-off, the team, led by Enforcement In-charge Colonel Sandeep Sharma, raided a house in Maya Puri Colony, under the Lohata police station limits. The house was suspected to be a godown for banned plastic. The team went from room to room, eventually landing in the master bedroom. There, something seemed off. A carpet under the bed raised suspicion.

Varanasi Municipal Corporation's Enforcement Team finds a hidden cache of banned plastic. (ETV Bharat)

Colonel Sharma asked why there was a carpet just under the bed, for which no one had an answer. That was enough to trigger a closer look. The bed and carpet were removed, revealing two small metal rings embedded in the floor. Pulling on them opened up a trapdoor, cleverly disguised to match the tiles.

And what did they find? A proper set of stairs leading into what looked like a scene straight out of a low-budget spy movie. At the bottom: a full-blown stash of banned plastic, single-use items and all, about 3 tonnes worth.