'Hidden, Downplayed': Delhi High Court On Homemakers' Contribution In Property Ownership
The high court stressed the need to legally recognise homemakers’ contributions in property ownership, describing marriage as a joint enterprise.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has highlighted the crucial role of homemakers in India, which has been overlooked, particularly in matters of ownership and property rights.
The bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar said “the time has come” to recognise the contribution of homemakers in property ownership under the legal framework and take the matter to a meaningful conclusion.
The ruling came on Thursday (September 11), in a woman’s plea challenging a family court order that denied her request for 50 per cent ownership of the matrimonial property. She argued that her efforts and role as a homemaker enabled her husband to engage in gainful employment, and, therefore, she has equal ownership of any property acquired during the marriage.
Even as the High Court upheld the family court’s decision, it acknowledged the often “hidden and downplayed” contributions of the role of homemakers.
“Mere residence of the wife in the matrimonial home cannot by itself vest her with an indefeasible right of ownership over properties standing in the husband’s name,” the court clarified.
It further stressed that any legitimate claim must be backed by “proof of meaningful and substantive contribution” in the acquisition of the property.
However, the court did not shy away from acknowledging the invisible but indispensable role of homemakers, ruling, “We believe that the time has come that such contributions be taken to their meaningful conclusion, as these contributions remain hidden and downplayed.”
The judges highlighted that the presence of a full-time homemaker allows families to save substantial expenses that would otherwise go to pay for domestic help or maids for household maintenance and childcare.
“A matrimonial relationship is not merely a social arrangement but a legally recognised partnership that embodies the essence and fruits of marriage. It is a joint enterprise built on the common endeavour of both spouses, whose contributions, whether financial, emotional, or domestic, are integral to the stability and welfare of the family,” the court observed.
The court suggested that the legislature should step in and explore a statutory framework to quantify or recognise homemakers’ contributions for property ownership purposes. “There exists no statutory basis accounting for the recognition of such contributions of homemakers for the purpose of making any determination on the ownership rights or even to quantify the value of these contributions,” it said.
