'Hidden, Downplayed': Delhi High Court On Homemakers' Contribution In Property Ownership

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has highlighted the crucial role of homemakers in India, which has been overlooked, particularly in matters of ownership and property rights.

The bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar said “the time has come” to recognise the contribution of homemakers in property ownership under the legal framework and take the matter to a meaningful conclusion.

The ruling came on Thursday (September 11), in a woman’s plea challenging a family court order that denied her request for 50 per cent ownership of the matrimonial property. She argued that her efforts and role as a homemaker enabled her husband to engage in gainful employment, and, therefore, she has equal ownership of any property acquired during the marriage.

Even as the High Court upheld the family court’s decision, it acknowledged the often “hidden and downplayed” contributions of the role of homemakers.

“Mere residence of the wife in the matrimonial home cannot by itself vest her with an indefeasible right of ownership over properties standing in the husband’s name,” the court clarified.