Hidden Cameras Found In Changing Room At Temple Site In TN's Rameswaram: 2 Arrested

Chennai: In a shocking incident, two persons including the owner were arrested after hidden cameras were found in a privately owned dress changing room located at Agni Theertham beach outside the Rameswaram Temple in Tamil Nadu, police said.

The two arrested have been identified as one Rajesh Kannan and his friend Meeran Moideen. The incident came to light on Monday when a woman from Pudukottai, who was using one of the changing booths, discovered a hidden camera.

Shocked by seeing the camera, she immediately alerted the authorities. Police searched the changing booth and found the hidden camera. According to initial reports, Ramesh had purchased the cameras online.

Several devotees who visit the Rameswaram temple choose to perform the theertham ritual which involves bathing from the wells located inside the temple and completing it by taking a dip in the sea. Rameswaram town contains sixty-four ‘theerthams.’ 22 of these are within the Ramanathaswamy temple. After completing the ritual, they use changing rooms located around the temple to change their clothes. The Agni Theertham is considered to be the primary seashore associated with the temple.

The Rameswaram police have launched further investigations into the incident to determine the full extent of the operation and ensure no other such activities are taking place in the area.