AP Shocker: Hidden Camera Found Inside Girls' Hostel Washroom Of Engg College; One In Custody

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Female students at the SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College hostel were seen chanting “We want justice” slogans after a hidden camera was found inside the washroom of a girls’ hostel. Police have arrested a final-year engineering student at the same college in this matter.

Massive protests erupted at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, August 29, after a hidden camera was allegedly discovered in the girls' hostel washroom.
Vijayawada: Massive protests erupted at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, August 29, after a hidden camera was allegedly discovered in the girls' hostel washroom. Echoing the same demands of the RG Kar Hospital protestors, several female students were seen shouting “we want justice” slogans, demanding authorities take action against the accused.

The state government has arrested one person in the case named Vijay, who is a final-year engineering student at the same college. Police found around 300 obscene videos after seizing his laptop. Police suspected that he sold these videos illegally to other students.

The incident came to notice when a group of female students found a hidden camera in their washroom on Thursday evening. The sudden discovery led to shock and frenzy among them, demanding security and safety on campus.

The discovery triggered a chaotic response, with students organising a protest that started around 7 PM and continued till Friday morning and their chants of “We want justice” reverberated across the campus as they called for answers and accountability, the report said.

Investigation is underway and police are tracing if any other students or outsiders were involved in setting up the camera discreetly and distributing the videos. Since the incident has been reported, several female students are refraining from using the washroom and multiple students have decided to avoid the entire area.

Cases of secretly fitting cameras in female washrooms are on the rise in the country. Earlier this month on August 16, police recovered a cellphone from the ladies' washroom of a famous sweets and restaurant chain near the Ballupur Chowk in Uttarakhand and arrested a youth for for allegedly using his phone to secretly film the women’s washroom.

