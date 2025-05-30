Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized From Raikal Toll Gate In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissionerate arrested two persons near Raikal Toll Gate and seized one-and-a-half kg heroin worth Rs 3 crore from them.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said the two accused are from Madhya Pradesh and one of them has bene identified as Vikas Sahu, the owner of a dhaba called Sanjubhai Marwadi Dhaba at Shadnagar. He said Vikas used to sell ganja along with the previous owner of the dhaba, Sanjubhai. During interrogation, Vikas named three other accused, Salim from Dhulpet, Raju from Jalpalli and Ganapath from Madhya Pradesh.

The three are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. Mohanty said the accused brought the contraband from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and sold it from the dhaba.

"We seized a large quantity of heroin from Raikal toll gate in Shamshabad. We conducted surveillance there after receiving information that drugs were being sold at Sanjubhai Marwadi Dhaba in Shadnagar. We seized heroin, ganja and opium along with heroin. Vikas Sahu brought drugs from Rajasthan and sold them to customers. We seized heroin worth Rs 3 crore from him," said the Commissioner.

He said the accused used to bring the drugs from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh by bus. "We are investigating the case from all angles. Vikas revealed the names of three more people involved in the sale of drugs during interrogation. The three Salim, Raju and Ganpath, are absconding. We will arrest them soon" Mohanty said.