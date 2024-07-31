ETV Bharat / state

Heroin Worth Rs 10 Cr Seized In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar; 2 Held, Minor Detained

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan): Two kilograms of heroin worth Rs 10 crore was seized and two suspected smugglers were arrested in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Wednesday. Also, a minor was detained in this connection.

According to police, the 2 kg-heroin packet was part of the 8-kg consignment that was brought into India from Pakistan via drones last week. The smugglers had escaped with 6 kg of heroin worth Rs 30 crore while rest of the consignment worth Rs 10 crore was seized by Rajasthan Police.

Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said, "On July 19, two kg of heroin and a smartphone were recovered from a village located near the Naggi border in Srikaranpur sector. While investigating the case, the Gajsinghpur police of the district unearthed a heroin smuggling gang."

Two suspected smugglers were arrested and a minor detained, Yadav said adding that Rs 4.20 lakh in cash and a car were recovered from the accused. The SP said the suspected smugglers have been identified as Satpal Singh and Angrez Singh. Both are locals and are suspected to have connections with smugglers in Punjab.

On July 19, a woman from Punjab's Fazilka area came to the village in Rajasthan's Srikaranpur sector with her son and Satpal Singh's brother. They took away 6 kg of the 8 kg heroin consignment that had arrived from Pakistan, with them. Fazilka Police of Punjab nabbed the woman the next day and she is now in police custody.