Drug Smuggler Held With Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 crore In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: In a major achievement against drug smuggling, the District Special Team (DST) and Sameja police station arrested a smuggler with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in a joint operation in the district.

Empty heroin packets from Pakistan were also recovered from the accused, which has deepened the suspicion of international smuggling of contraband. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused was identified as Jogendra Singh, son of Kashmir Singh Raisikh, a resident of 43 PS. Around 321 grams of heroin was recovered from him Jogendra was arrested near 75 NP Link Road and 16 PTD Tiraha by a team led by DST in-charge Ramvilas Bishnoi.

The team also comprised constable Vidyadhar of Suratgarh Sadar police station who played a vital role in the operation. The team had received a tip-off on the accused carrying heroin following which it laid a trap and nabbed him. The team also recovered two empty heroin packets from Pakistan from the spot which indicates that the consignment was smuggled from across the border.

It is suspected that the accused may have already sold some amount of the contraband or has concealed it. Investigation into the case is on and a manhunt has been launched for Jogendra's accomplices. This is the second successful operation conducted by the DST in the district in the last two days.