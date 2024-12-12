ETV Bharat / state

Heroin Worth Rs 7 Crore Seized In Motihari; Five Drug Smugglers Arrested

Two smugglers were apprehended from the Chhatauni police station area and three were arrested from the Ramgarhwa police station area.

Heroin Worth Rs 7 Crore Seized In Motihari; Five Drug Smugglers Arrested
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
Motihari: Bihar police along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested five drug smugglers and seized heroin and chemicals worth approximately Rs seven crore in the East Champaran district of Bihar.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Swarn Prabhat, the joint operation by the district police and NCB was conducted on Thursday, targeting drug networks across the region. The operation led to the recovery of about two kilograms of heroin and a significant amount of brown sugar-making chemicals.

Two smugglers were apprehended from the Chhatauni police station area and three were arrested from the Ramgarhwa police station area. The arrested individuals include two smugglers from Vaishali district and three from Ramgarhwa police station area.

SP Swarn Prabhat said that all five accused have been sent to jail under judicial custody. The operation began with the arrest of two smugglers in the Chhatauni police station area. During their interrogation, police uncovered vital links in the drug trade, leading to further raids.

Based on the information provided by the arrested Vaishali smugglers, the police conducted a subsequent raid in the Ramgarhwa police station area. During this raid, a certain amount of brown sugar-making chemicals was seized, and three individuals, Ranjit Yadav, Rupesh Yadav, and Suresh Yadav were apprehended.

SP Swarn Prabhat highlighted the significance of the operation, stating, "The value of the seized drugs and chemicals in the international market is around Rs seven crore."

