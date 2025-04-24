ETV Bharat / state

Heroes Of Pahalgam Attack: Kashmiri Shawl Vendor Who Risked His Life To Carry Injured Tourist To Safety

Srinagar: When bullets ripped through the serenity of Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam on Tuesday (April 22), turning the holiday destination into a warzone, 32-year-old shawl vendor Sajad Ahmad Bhat didn't run away. He ran towards the chaos.

In a now-viral video that has captured the country’s heart, Sajad is seen carrying an injured tourist on his back through uneven terrain. His bravery has turned him into a symbol of compassion and courage in the wake of a deadly attack that took 26 lives, including tourists and a local horseman.

“It is our responsibility to assist the tourists because they are our guests, and our livelihood depends on them. I didn't bother about my life. Humanity is first,” he told ETV Bharat over the phone.

The attack, carried out by four terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), began around 2 pm in Baisaran, a meadow six kilometres from Pahalgam. Tourists were ambushed while picnicking and riding ponies, officials said. The black-clad, heavily armed men opened fire indiscriminately.

Sajad was at home when he received a message from the President of the Pahalgam Pony Association, Abdul Waheed Wan, regarding the incident. “We went with him and reached the location around 3 to 3:30 pm. We gave water to the injured and lifted those who couldn't walk. We brought many of them to the hospital,” he recalled.

“We did not care about our own lives because when we got there, people were pleading for help,” he said. “When I saw the tourists crying, tears came to my eyes. Their arrival lights up the lamps in our houses. Our life is incomplete without them. I rescued a tourist from Karnataka. I never asked for his name, and it doesn't matter.”

On being asked about the appreciation he is getting on the internet, he said, “I don't want awards. I want peace. I want safety for our tourists. And I want no more blood on our soil.”